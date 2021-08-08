 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Erin Joyce Vaden and Austin Lee Vaden, plus Carson Joyce Morphies and Cory Randall Morphies, to Anthony David Joyce and Cynthia M. Joyce, 4.45 acres NC-1120, $150,000

Joey Tod Walker to Christopher W. Harper, lot Country Meadows subdivision, section 3, $158,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Hamood Alrimi and Ebtesaim Alrimi to Brandon Allen Vernon and Rekekah K. Vernon, lot Indian Trail, $345,000

Peggy D. Beliczky to James Dudley Lewis and Melissa Ann Fix, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $35,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Barbara P. Snead to Charles Leon Snead, 18 acres K-Fork Road to Madison Beach Road, $3,000

Eliza A. McCullough and Winfield K. McCullough to John T. Hannon III and Bonnie D. Hannon, two tracts NC-2327 (on Kallam Mill Road), $325,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Anthony D. Lester and Cheryl Lester to Cecilia Savala Armenta, 8.878 acres US Business-220, $24,000

Winfred David Vaden and Donna M. Vaden to CMH Homes Inc., 1.660 acres Park Road, $13,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Melinda Brouillard to Austin T. Mitchell and Andrea R. Lovings, 4.89 acres W.H. Humphrey subdivision on Kallam Mill Road, $210,000

James Lenus Ledford and Kimberly Randielle Ledford to Patrick Reaves and Lisa Winston, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pearman Estates, phase one, $305,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Miguel L. Cardenas and Melinda J. Cardenas to Lisa S. Williams, 8.26 acres +/- Price Estate, $39,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John M. Martin and Barbara M. Martin, plus Johnnie M. Martin, to Shalimar Farms, LLC, of NC, 217.219 acres “Property of M.E. Adams Estate,” $749,000

Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon to Jeremy M. Freeman and Kristen Cole Barrett, lot Nannie M. Bolden property, $19,000

Mark D. Comer and Angela D. Comer to CMH Homes Inc., lots Knowles Road, (Eva Jackson Home Place), $260,000

Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaim Wagoner to Joseph R. Porter and Jennifer H. Porter, lot South Belmont subdivision, $260,000

James E. Allen and Amy Case Allen to Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon, lot Carolina Ridge subdivision, phase I, $195,000

Brice Horton Jr. to Magdalena Wiechec Linares and Roman Rigoberto Linares, lot Olive Drive, $158,000

Wesley B. Powell and Kimberly A. Powell to Timothy Belton, lot Lemar Acres, $305,000

World Class ROI, LLC, of Texas, to Nash Property Company, LLC, four tracts $200,000

Joshua M. Thomas and Deana O. Thomas to Jason Michael Royster and Melodie Overby Royster, lots Woodland Park, $96,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Cheryl F. Barbour and Charles Decatur Barbour Jr. to Andrew James Boone and Kristine Lynn Boone, 25.67 acres NC-87, $625,000

Joseph R. Porter and Jennifer H. Porter to Chelsea Sprayberry, lot University Estates (on Cedar Lane), $185,000

Amber Dale McDaniel and Edward Nelson Hollifield to Patrick Clark, lot Forestdale, $205,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Crystal M. Conway Sowell from James Otis Sowell Jr.

Cherise Denise Johnson from Joel Bryant Johnson

Nicole Marie Kurzel Harmon from William Aleck Harmon

Joyce Ann Bethea Blanding from Herman Anthony Blanding Jr.

Laura Akinyl Okhungu fron Kim Don House-Mobley

Emmanuel Dominic Ashford from Denisha Rene Bobien

Bonice Tarwoe Cooper from Lemuel Paye Cooper

Santanna L. Sutcliff from Shane Curtis Lacewell

Rodney Terry Hall from Stephanie Marie Hall

Karen Williams Teasley from David Perry Teasley

Kathryn Atkinson Bradford from Daniel Wayne Bradford

