 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments
PUBLIC RECORDS

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robin L. Hooper and Louise B. Hooper to Tori L. Rigsbee, lot Cedar Hollow, phase one, $187,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gene Phillip O’Dell to CMH Homes Inc., lot Fisher Hill Road, $25,000

Paul Anthony Campbell and Nancy Campbell to Marnie Gann and Bridgett Gann, property Boone Road, $160,000

Ruth Hazelwood Cheshire and Ronnie L. Cheshire to Terry T. Carter and Deloris Darby Carter, lot Ellett Avenue, $20,000

Jowers Investment Group, LLC, to Jay Allen Enterprises and Investments Group, LLC, property 820 acres Early Avenue, $30,000

Thornton Investment & Rental Properties, LLC, to Lake Shelby Zawartkay and Ryan Daniel Zawartkay, lot Gracie St., $148,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Linda Chase to Jessica B. Tart, lot Pinewood Drive, $180,000

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Oak Forest Park subdivision, $53,000

John F. Webster to Nathan T. Connor, 20.626 acres Dahl Street, $63,000

William Jack Lovett to Stephany Loraine Yow and Keith Ray Jackson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Webb Loop Road (or NC-2301), $290,000

Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman to Scott Ignatius Halligan and Sandra Halligan, two tracts Smothers Road, $16,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Thomas Eric Carter and Mary Carter, lot “Plat of Survey for Homer E. Wright Jr.,” $128,000

Ethan P. Bergman and Brittany N. Bergman to Samantha M. Norman, property of Claudia B. Roberts on NC-135, $159,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jennifer M. Warren and David R. Warren to Samuel T. Andrews and Sara B. Andrews, lot Pine Knoll subdivision, $185,500

Glenwood Reidsville Company, LLC, of NC, to Shrushti Holdings, LLC, lot Virginia, Parcel III Plat of Glenwood Reidsville Co., LLC, $105,000

Keith A. Smith and Joan M. Smith to Shannon Clifton Powell, lots Courtland subdivision, $180,000

Richard B. Williams Sr. and Judy D. Williams to David Harold DeGraff, 1.157 acres +/- Pinewood Road, $137,000

Ronald C. Evans and Juanita D. Evans to Thaddeus Zygmund Habdas and Alice Faye Habdas, along with James Dale Reed and Claudia Steding Reed, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, multiple tracts Vernon Road, $500,000

Kent W. Page to Kevin Christopher Kaczmarek and Sabrena King Kaczmarek, 10.01 acres, $70,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Monica Lynn Dockery Brown from Frederick Douglas Brown

Veatrice Lynette Stukes Johnson from Charles Henry Johnson Jr.

Reshelle R. Jean Bryant from William Arthur Davis

Lauri Glenn Strader from Mark Anthony Strader

Monica Cagle Lilly from Marquis Deon Lilly

Kevin Seeram from Elsy Abigail Alvarenga Torres

Stacey Cantoni from Christopher Cantoni

Stephanie Ellis King from Christopher Matthew King

Gregory Stephen Taylor from Nicole Lynn Taylor

Amy Lenora Wood Tolley from Jeremiah Andrew Tolley

James Mitchell McLean from Connie Edwards McLean

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Welcome Sigh of Inflation
News

A Welcome Sigh of Inflation

Standing nearly two-stories tall, a giant, inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer adorns the Dan Valley lawn of the historic Lauten Plantati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert