Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

W. Michael Moore and Cheryl H. Moore to MLCH, LLC, property Moir Street and Byrd Avenue, $26,000.

Ms. Jessica Stultz to Katherine Singleton and Bryan Cundiff, lot Summit Place, phase 3, $150,000.

GW Property Solutions, LLC, of NC, to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lot 2nd Street, $60,000.

Tony R. Shaffer Sr. and Carolyn Kallam Shaffer to Joshua Brandon Cloption, lot (and part lot) Oakland, $133,000.

North Star Land and Properties #2, LLC, of NC, to Crown Shared Holdings Inc., lots Map of Flint Hill, $31,000.

Crossed Keys Properties, LLC, of Sc, to Lois Ann Durham plus Jessica Decoste and Joshua Decoste, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bear Slide (on Wildflower Lane), $360,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

William Cliff Williams and Heather P. Williams to Joshua H. Williams, 1.32 acres Map of J.V. Price Home Place, $170,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Charissa L. Evans to Gregory Pallet and Lumber, LLC, VA LLC, 9.476 acres NC-220 bypass at NC-770, $1.3 million.

Charissa L. Evans to Gregory Pallet and Lumber, LLC, a VA LLC, tracts “Plat of Survey for Clarence B. Evans,” $200,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William Raymond Parks II and Katherine N. Biles to Dustin Nash Parks, 3.824-acre tract “Minor Subdivision Plat of Survey,” $150,000.

Black Swan Investment Group, LLC, to Noah Mitchell, a Free Trader, lot “Survey for Atlas Taylor,” $80,000.

Kevin D. Pettigrew to Janette Mariorenzi and Ciana Nonhphala, lot Ridgeway Courts, section 1, $15,000.

Michael R. Schwartz and Amy Lynn Schwartz to Quatisha McMurtry, lot “Survey for W.B. Pipkin” on Smith Street, $165,000.

Washburn Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Natalie McKinney Watson, lots W.E. Collins property, $125,000.

Lois J. Clark to Washburn Enterprises, LLC, lot west Harrison Street, $165,000.

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Keith L. Ouzts and Heather S. Ouzts, lot Larkwood Court, $355,500.

CAD Home Crafters, LLC, to Corey L. Easley and Kristie D. Motley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot “Plat of Survey for Kevin Snow,” $485,000.

Tyron David Dickerson to Peyton S. Corum and Joshua D. Brown, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Alee Road, $48,000.

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Ryan Joseph Delehanty to Samuel Buford Saul Jr. and Jane Weaver Saul, 1.111 acres Stephens Road or NC-1912, $75,000.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Hailee Ahdair Morris and Christian Morris to Hannah Victoria Yount, lot Boyd Road, $168,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Deborah Rice Caudle and John Michael Caudle to Ashley Kristine Hall, lot NC-87, $79,500.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Lavonna Latina Lenord-Williams from John Lewis Williams.

Shirley Lelani Dalton from Terry Wayne Dalton.

Briana Nicole-Lee Kimbro from Matthew Alan Kimbro.

Cassandra Paskeal Ross Mellon from Ricky Shawn Melton.

Victoria Elaine Strother Sartin from William David Sartin Jr.

Allison Tucker Sides from Colby Jackson Rook Sides.

Brooklyn Lashay Lewis from Joshua Quade Lewis.

Iykesha Levone Talbert from Hollis Alex Horsford.

Anthony Lamont Boulware from Dionne Love Boulware.

Clyde Britton Jr. from Lula Mae Wadley.

Robert Jackson Martin from Rebecca Danielle Martin.