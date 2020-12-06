 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Hansell Fernando Pacheco and Nelmarie Quinoso, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $329,000

Three Pond Investments, LLC, of NC, to CMH Homes Inc., 8.00 acres NC-68, $90,000

Christopher T. York, plus Jared D. Lashley and Anna Leigh Kirkman to Charles Gorham, lot Theatre Road, $40,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tammy Buckland and Steve Buckland, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Tammy Buckland, to Michael Anthony Melendez, lot Church Street, $110,000

Amy Frieman to Sarah McGregor and Dustun McGregor, tracts $610,000

JoAnn P. Smith to WDW Land Company, LLC, lot Hillside Drive, $86,500

H.S. Nolen General Contractor Inc. to Spencer’s Incorporated of Mount Airy, N.C., 10.26 +/- NC-770, $185,000

Henry A. Fleishman and Virginia M. Fleishman to Seth M. Woodall and Stephanie M. Woodall, seven tracts NC-14 at Tellowee Road, $118,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Rickmar, LLC, to Theron Jackson and Kimberly Jackson, 26.00 acres +/- Bald Hill Loop, $125,000

Teresa P. Balian, plus Karen L. Ruffini and Alan J. Ruffini, along with Gail F. Peckham to Allen L. Marshall, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $130,000

Celia Anne W. James and Kenneth L. James to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., 3.039 acres NC-135, $33,000

L.O.T. 2540 Inc. to Samuel E. Mabe, lot South 3rd Avenue, $10,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Annette C. Dunlap to Heidi S. Collie, lots Courtland, Block M, on Rosedale Boulevard, $91,000

Scrubby Doo Inc. to The Missing Sock, LLC, two tracts North Main Street, $125,000

Fixup, LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, property Kemp and Somers subdivision, $36,000

David T. Hill and Nancy G. Hill to Vincent Henderson, lot The Plantation, Map 1, $252,000

Paul B. Lambe Jr. and Donna D. Williams to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Turner Drive Ext., $30,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Tori Hooper and Jordon Leonard to CMH Homes Inc., 1.377 acres “Plat of Survey for C. Auman French,” $15,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bevill Lake Farm II, LLC, to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Wellington, phase 3, $46,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Scott Steven Smith Jr. from Holly Street Smith

Michael Jan Knight from Patty Mabe Knight

Wilton E. Harris from Teresa S. Harris

Wendy F. Damron from Danny R. Damron

James Timothy Horn from Charlotte Horn

Gloria Lindsey Wilson from James H. Wilson

Rayne Davis Sexton from James Brian Sexton

Jeffery Maurice Scott from Angela Dawn Scott

Kasey Lynn White from Matthew Brian White

Angela Q. Skipper-Benjamin from Tyrone Joseph Benjamin

Michael Aaron Picard from Misty Nix Picard

Annegret Thomas from Frantz Thomas

Stephen Benjamin Webb from Mary Jane Webb

Daphne Griffin Stump from Joshua Eugene Stump

