Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Hansell Fernando Pacheco and Nelmarie Quinoso, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $329,000
Three Pond Investments, LLC, of NC, to CMH Homes Inc., 8.00 acres NC-68, $90,000
Christopher T. York, plus Jared D. Lashley and Anna Leigh Kirkman to Charles Gorham, lot Theatre Road, $40,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tammy Buckland and Steve Buckland, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Tammy Buckland, to Michael Anthony Melendez, lot Church Street, $110,000
Amy Frieman to Sarah McGregor and Dustun McGregor, tracts $610,000
JoAnn P. Smith to WDW Land Company, LLC, lot Hillside Drive, $86,500
H.S. Nolen General Contractor Inc. to Spencer’s Incorporated of Mount Airy, N.C., 10.26 +/- NC-770, $185,000
Henry A. Fleishman and Virginia M. Fleishman to Seth M. Woodall and Stephanie M. Woodall, seven tracts NC-14 at Tellowee Road, $118,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Rickmar, LLC, to Theron Jackson and Kimberly Jackson, 26.00 acres +/- Bald Hill Loop, $125,000
Teresa P. Balian, plus Karen L. Ruffini and Alan J. Ruffini, along with Gail F. Peckham to Allen L. Marshall, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $130,000
Celia Anne W. James and Kenneth L. James to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., 3.039 acres NC-135, $33,000
L.O.T. 2540 Inc. to Samuel E. Mabe, lot South 3rd Avenue, $10,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Annette C. Dunlap to Heidi S. Collie, lots Courtland, Block M, on Rosedale Boulevard, $91,000
Scrubby Doo Inc. to The Missing Sock, LLC, two tracts North Main Street, $125,000
Fixup, LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, property Kemp and Somers subdivision, $36,000
David T. Hill and Nancy G. Hill to Vincent Henderson, lot The Plantation, Map 1, $252,000
Paul B. Lambe Jr. and Donna D. Williams to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Turner Drive Ext., $30,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Tori Hooper and Jordon Leonard to CMH Homes Inc., 1.377 acres “Plat of Survey for C. Auman French,” $15,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bevill Lake Farm II, LLC, to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Wellington, phase 3, $46,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Scott Steven Smith Jr. from Holly Street Smith
Michael Jan Knight from Patty Mabe Knight
Wilton E. Harris from Teresa S. Harris
Wendy F. Damron from Danny R. Damron
James Timothy Horn from Charlotte Horn
Gloria Lindsey Wilson from James H. Wilson
Rayne Davis Sexton from James Brian Sexton
Jeffery Maurice Scott from Angela Dawn Scott
Kasey Lynn White from Matthew Brian White
Angela Q. Skipper-Benjamin from Tyrone Joseph Benjamin
Michael Aaron Picard from Misty Nix Picard
Annegret Thomas from Frantz Thomas
Stephen Benjamin Webb from Mary Jane Webb
Daphne Griffin Stump from Joshua Eugene Stump
