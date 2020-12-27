 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mary Ruth B. Johnson to Donna S. Ellis, 1.025 acres Sardis Church Road, $30,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James A. McKinney Jr. and Mary J. McKinney to Joseph Wayne Tetreault and Heather Lynn Tetreault, property Patrick Street, $217,500

PattiJean Sexton and Jamie A. Sexton to Dipak Gautam and Helina Gautam, lot Wedgewood Court, $140,000

Henry O’Neil Johnston III and Meredith Craig Johnston to Brandon Eric Haley, lots Highland Park, $118,000

Russell M. Snow plus Somporn Hewitt and Mickey D. Snow to Stratosphere Investments, LLC, lots Adams Street and Madison Street, $70,000

Rodney Wright to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $10,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Marcie Renae Smith and Elisa Ronette Patrum to Kimberly D. Martin, lots Main Street at 6th Avenue, $94,000

Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, to Kenric R. Bullins, three tracts $175,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Hunter W. Nichols, property North 11th Avenue, $183,000

Karen S. Knippenburg to Pamela D. Glisson, 1.824 acres $217,500

Janine Esquivel and Johnny Esquivel to Kahlan R. Hodge and Matthew McLaurin Taylor, lots part of Moore Street and Blocks I&J Kemoca, $110,000

David M. Shelton to Johnny W. Staton, 23.741-acre tracts NC-1625, $48,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Gregory Morey to Matthew J. Thompson and Amanda M. Thompson, lot Dandelion Lane, $190,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Randal S. Roman and Laura R. Roman to Steven Turner and Karen Coltrane, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $300,000

Jack Allen Caviness and Angela G. Caviness to Johnathan C. Edwards and Tayla W. Edwards, lot River Run, phase two, $243,000

Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, to Shannon Dwiggins, lot Birchwood Drive, $227,000

Phillips Properties of Rockingham Co., LLC, to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lots Sloan property, $28,000

Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, a Wyoming LLC, to Julie A. Polyanski, lot Piedmont Street, $56,500

David Finney and Tina Finnery to Krishna Greensboro, LLC, lot Irvin Heights on Elm Street, $40,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Leroy Willis Jr. and Kathleen Willis to Brenda L. Gwynn, tracts “Survey Property of John D. King” on US-Hwy. 29, $25,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ruby H. Jones to Carol L. Myers, lots Hillcrest Acres subdivision, $85,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Tiffany Christine Aker-Odell from Ryan Jacob Odell

Lisa Spencer Morris from Jessie Morris

Angela Dawn Neff Carpenter from Brian Scott Carpenter

David Garrick Gilchrist from Darlene P. Andrews Gilchrist

David M. Bray from Cheri S. Bray

Veronica Yvonne Williams-Hall from Curtis E. Hall Jr.

Tara Marsh Talluto from Joseph Leonard Talluto Jr.

Peggy Ann Tallent from Bobby Gene Tallent

Latoya K. Deese Wade from Erick Gerade Wade

Amy Gail Locklear from James Kelly Woods

Robert Charles Massey from Monica Maria Potts

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News