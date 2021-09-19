Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Richard Bretz and Deborah M. Bretz, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $300,000
Ronnie Neal Roach Jr. and Jessica McCann Roach to Jimmy Dean Edwards and Rowland Edwards, lot Chestnut Oaks subdivision, $160,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Simbro, LLC, of NC, to Inam Gill, 81.55 acres Maple Road, $1.056 million
Ira Clay Barrow and Kelly Marie Fulton to Marshall D. Preston and Judith L. Preston, lot Meadowood subdivision, section F, on Brightwood Road, $205,000
Thomas Wayne Hicks Jr. to Sherry Hicks Watford, lots Westover, section 4, (or W.J. Patterson property), $10,000
Ben Adams and Ruby Adams to Tina Lawson, lot Development of Draper, section 5, $10,000
Michael J. Nawa and Amber Nawa to Kaitlyn E. Ellis, 49.6187 acres off NC-87, also Division of John Carter Estate, $160,000
Jonathan J. Nance to Kevin L. Emmerson and Melissa F. Emmerson, two tracts NC-1549, $160,000
Roy Michael Kendrick plus Pamela Kendrick-Young and Bobby L. Young Jr., to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Eden Acres, section X, $30,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Aaron Bradley Thompson and Elizabeth Anne Thompson, lot Creekridge, phase 7, $230,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Hankins to Tyler Ray Wagoner and Abigail G. Grenier, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $180,000
David L. Anderson and Christy S. Anderson to Laura Fasching, tracts South 5th Avenue, $58,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Beautiful Investments Inc. to Thomas Eugene Crickard and Caressa Lynn Crickard, lots Janet Road, $208,000
James A. King Jr. Family Limited Partnership, by James A. King Jr. (General Partner) and Joan H. King (General Partner), to Lomax Investments, LLC, six tracts (on or near NC-135), $575,000
Amanda Dawn Gaskins to Brandon Lake Martin and Veronica R. Martin, lot Comer Road (Map of Bailey Farm), $145,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard Wayne Freeman to Hall Rental Properties, LLC, lot Walnut Street, $24,000
Robert Hassell and Natonya Hassell to Justin Andre and Heather Andre, lot Carter Ridge, phase 3, $255,000
Cheryl M. Gammon and Cecil Vernon Gammon to Yolanda Tinsley and Lorenzo E. Stokes II, property South Park Drive, $240,000
James E. Bolden and Mary I. Bolden to Serena Isas Savoir (1/2 undivided interest), and Christopher Austin Hart (1/2 undivided interest), as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $143,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Norman Thomas French to Terry A. Hayes and Belyndia Sue Wilson, three tracts Lillard Road, $180,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Betty Wallace Scott, plus Laura Stockard Smith and Lewis O. Smith, to Detarrio A. Yarbor and Jasmine M. Lane, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Benaja Crossing subdivision, $102,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Clay H. Joyner to Jevon Johnson, lot Sandy Cross Road, $30,000
Elizabeth A. Bryant and Garry L. Bryant to Crystal Broadnax Martin and Joel William Martin, tracts The Plantation, Map 1, $285,000
Divorces granted in District Court
Kenan Dwayne Sheckells from Barbara Marie Sheckells
Candis Lynn Rose from Jason Daniel Durkee
Evangeline Melissa Nicole Hunt from Charles Vaughn Brown
Jonathan Evan Hatley from Tiffany Hammock Hatley
Emily Bottomley from Mitchell Bottomley
Franda Lynn Silva from Donnie Deshawn Blackwell
McKenzie Marsh from Joshua McGee
Melissa Wrenn Kennedy from Christopher Shane Kennedy
David Wayne Miller from Tamara Melissa Miller
Esther Rae Wilks from Brent Bernard Hemphill
Brandy Brittain Alonso from Oscar Adel Alonso