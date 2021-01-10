Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
DMH Farms, LLC, of NC, to Mark Stephen Baker, 4.145 acres “Survey Plat for Mark S. Baker,” $18,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Paul D. Hedrick to Houston Rain Barrow and Kimberley Rose Barrow, 6.34 acres NC-5319, $79,000
Ms. Beth D. Williams to Jason D. Stoddard and Pamela M. Stoddard, lot Knollwood Development, section F, $246,000
Matthew James and Amanda James to Premier Home Partners, LLC, of NC, lot Windwood subdivision on Sparrow Road, $49,000
Stephanie Hunt Land to James D. Pearson and June A. Pearson, lot Woodrow Avenue, $131,500
Finance of America Reverse, LLC, to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lots J.H. Hampton Estate on Klyce Street, $68,500
Meleia Farris Waterbury and Mark Waterbury to Roger Leroy Trigloff and Shawnee I. Trigloff, lot Bryant and Sixth streets, $63,000
Daniel Ray Martin and Kelly Halsey Martin to Rachid Madani, lot W.B. Trogdon propery on East Stadium Drive, $17,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Ms. Cindy S. Cardwell to Jane M. Lemons and Chloe E. Lemons, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Turner Road, $82,000
Cold Creek Contracting Inc. of NC to Gary Allen Preston and Kimberly Preston, lot Tilly Road, $239,500
Forrest W. Chilton Jr. to James Robert Hyatt and Linda Gayle Williams, as joint tenants with rights or survivorship, 2.49 acres Crowder Road, $35,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
SM1 Investment Inc. to Beautiful Investments Inc., lot Lakeland Block subdivision, section 2, (or Franklin Street and NC-770), $40,000
Diana Stott and Robert E. Stott II to Susan Ida Louise Saylor, lot Joyce Street, $102,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brad Alan Lee and Tonya Lee to Bruce Gary Miller and Mary Bridget Miller, lot Wedgewood, phase 2, $255,000
Tyler L. Smith and Lindsay M. Smith to Eric DeAngelo Womack, lot Village Oaks subdivision, phase I, $160,000
Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Brad Lee and Tonya Lee, lot Carroll Creek, LLC, $337,500
Brason Properties, LLC, to Tyler Smith and Lindsay Smith, lot NC-87, $150,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
State Employees’ Credit Union to SECE*RE Inc., lots Forest Hills subdivision, $100,000
Jamie McCain-Cummings and Alonzo Cummings to Nathaniel Smith Jr., lot Heathgate subdivision, $73,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Whitney Duncan to Alex Anderson and Miranda Simpson, 1.042 acres NC-65, $128,000
Jean Dunn Harrington to William R. Ingle and Sandra Knight Ingle, property NC-2460, $60,000
Divorces granted in District Court
Deirdre Lynette Corbett from Donald Corbett
Jason Stuart Mclain from Danilyn Jacobs Mclain
Jessica Kaitlin Leavelle from Nicholas Ryan Leavelle
Jessica Hamby Couzens from Seth Roger Couzens
Carrie Kelly Johnson from Jeremy Brent Johnson
Mary Ann Simpson from Louie Edgar Simpson Jr.
Emily Helen M. Caperton from Hunter Mason Caperton
Belinda Johnson Isaac from John Michal Isaac
Shelley Nicole Paxton from Lewis Allen Curl III
Jaclyn Monique Green from Lawrence Isaiah McCoy
Edward Craven Hester Jr. from Marsha Taylor Hester
James Melvin Thomas from Carol Ann Huffstetler