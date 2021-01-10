 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

DMH Farms, LLC, of NC, to Mark Stephen Baker, 4.145 acres “Survey Plat for Mark S. Baker,” $18,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Paul D. Hedrick to Houston Rain Barrow and Kimberley Rose Barrow, 6.34 acres NC-5319, $79,000

Ms. Beth D. Williams to Jason D. Stoddard and Pamela M. Stoddard, lot Knollwood Development, section F, $246,000

Matthew James and Amanda James to Premier Home Partners, LLC, of NC, lot Windwood subdivision on Sparrow Road, $49,000

Stephanie Hunt Land to James D. Pearson and June A. Pearson, lot Woodrow Avenue, $131,500

Finance of America Reverse, LLC, to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lots J.H. Hampton Estate on Klyce Street, $68,500

Meleia Farris Waterbury and Mark Waterbury to Roger Leroy Trigloff and Shawnee I. Trigloff, lot Bryant and Sixth streets, $63,000

Daniel Ray Martin and Kelly Halsey Martin to Rachid Madani, lot W.B. Trogdon propery on East Stadium Drive, $17,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Ms. Cindy S. Cardwell to Jane M. Lemons and Chloe E. Lemons, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Turner Road, $82,000

Cold Creek Contracting Inc. of NC to Gary Allen Preston and Kimberly Preston, lot Tilly Road, $239,500

Forrest W. Chilton Jr. to James Robert Hyatt and Linda Gayle Williams, as joint tenants with rights or survivorship, 2.49 acres Crowder Road, $35,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

SM1 Investment Inc. to Beautiful Investments Inc., lot Lakeland Block subdivision, section 2, (or Franklin Street and NC-770), $40,000

Diana Stott and Robert E. Stott II to Susan Ida Louise Saylor, lot Joyce Street, $102,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brad Alan Lee and Tonya Lee to Bruce Gary Miller and Mary Bridget Miller, lot Wedgewood, phase 2, $255,000

Tyler L. Smith and Lindsay M. Smith to Eric DeAngelo Womack, lot Village Oaks subdivision, phase I, $160,000

Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Brad Lee and Tonya Lee, lot Carroll Creek, LLC, $337,500

Brason Properties, LLC, to Tyler Smith and Lindsay Smith, lot NC-87, $150,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

State Employees’ Credit Union to SECE*RE Inc., lots Forest Hills subdivision, $100,000

Jamie McCain-Cummings and Alonzo Cummings to Nathaniel Smith Jr., lot Heathgate subdivision, $73,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Whitney Duncan to Alex Anderson and Miranda Simpson, 1.042 acres NC-65, $128,000

Jean Dunn Harrington to William R. Ingle and Sandra Knight Ingle, property NC-2460, $60,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Deirdre Lynette Corbett from Donald Corbett

Jason Stuart Mclain from Danilyn Jacobs Mclain

Jessica Kaitlin Leavelle from Nicholas Ryan Leavelle

Jessica Hamby Couzens from Seth Roger Couzens

Carrie Kelly Johnson from Jeremy Brent Johnson

Mary Ann Simpson from Louie Edgar Simpson Jr.

Emily Helen M. Caperton from Hunter Mason Caperton

Belinda Johnson Isaac from John Michal Isaac

Shelley Nicole Paxton from Lewis Allen Curl III

Jaclyn Monique Green from Lawrence Isaiah McCoy

Edward Craven Hester Jr. from Marsha Taylor Hester

James Melvin Thomas from Carol Ann Huffstetler

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News