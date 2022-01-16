Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Richard K. Huston and Mark W. Huston to Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton, 1.464 acres Plat of Survey for Donald K. Huston and Dawn M. Huston, $20,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Ashley Halbrook Doss and Jordan Tony Doss, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500
Magnalia Foundation Inc. Corp. to Ryan D. Crawford and Elizabeth M. Crawford, two acres Hilton Road, $14,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Corey Berry and Aja Annette Berry, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $398,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Stephen Richards to Matthew Maydan, 4.85 acres +/- NC-14, $235,000
Brian Kevin Thompson and Paula Thompson to George C. Wright, three tracts Glovenia Street, $289,000
Lawson Walter Pennix III and Laura Christley Pennix to Joelle S. Jones and Devante S. Davis, lot Summit Place, phase 2, $157,000
James W. Mitchell and Vivian Mitchell to Russell Wayne Stephens and Diana Lynn Stephens, lot Map of Floyd Hill, section 10, $80,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Thelma Lineberry Wheeler, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Andrea R. Lanum, to Barbara S. McGowan, lots John F. Holt Farm, $110,000
Joshua J. Caron and Renee C. Caron to Kathleen M. Kyle, 39.70 acres Smothers Road, $710,000
F2 Homes, LLC, of Nevada, to Martha Velazquez and Alex Antonio Santana Puente, as tenants-in-common, lot west Hunter Street, $198,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Betsy Jane Leake Davis and Charles F. Davis to Pine State Builders Inc., tract “No. 2 Plat for Helen Carter Shelton Heirs,” $81,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Keystone Drive, LLC, of New Jersey, to Julie Christine Ruscica and Drake Walter Butler Jr., lot Old Mill Estates, $150,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John S. Gilliam and Judith W. Gilliam to Todd Jonathan Sparks and Tanya Duncan Sparks, property R.P. Richardson Estate, $278,000
Samuel E. Brown III and Virginia Mawyer Brown to Carolyn Carter Brown and Samuel Edward Brown II, lot Meadowbrook Acres, $70,000
MNS Properties of NC, LLC, of NC, to Coffee Properties, LLC, lot Lindsey Street, $75,000
William M. Howerton to Black Swan Investment Group, LLC, lot North Scales Street, $60,000
CSA Property Solutions Inc. to Focus Point Investment, LLC, two parcels Lambeth Street, $18,500
Jesse Bonnaci and Keri-Sue Bonnaci to Darin L. Bone and Leta M. Bone, 2.207 acres US-158, $201,000
LB-UBS 2007-C6 Way Street, LLC, of Delaware, to Eire Investments USA, LLC, of Delaware, property Way Street, $3.145 million
Ms. Pamela B. Wright to Stacey Harris and Richard Terwilleger, lots Ida Pinnix-Murray, $64,000
Robert R. Perkins and Melissa M. Perkins to Jason C. Campbell, 11.217 acres Clark Lake Road, $98,000
JF Elliott Builders Inc. of NC to John W. Kellam Jr., property “Final Plat of Powell’s Pointe,” $155,000
TRA Investments, LLC, to Joseph Ashley McKinney and Beth Therese McKinney, lot Village Oaks subdivision, phase IV, $136,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Diron Christopher Clements to Mark Allan Schryer and Trisha Lee Schryer, 8.459 acres Williamson Creek Road, $369,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Lacy L. Bratton to Alvis R. Jones, two tracts McCoy Road, $185,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Patrick Theodore Murphy from Katie Boston Murphy
Willie Franklin Dixson Jr. from Jamena Taiwan Dixson
Darby Von Workman from Jessica Lynn Brown
Betty Chattin Snow from Justin Lee Snow
Kristine Marie Jelley from Peter Nikolich
Biathney Damian Alonzo from Gerel Michael Baez Zamont