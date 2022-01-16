Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard K. Huston and Mark W. Huston to Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton, 1.464 acres Plat of Survey for Donald K. Huston and Dawn M. Huston, $20,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Ashley Halbrook Doss and Jordan Tony Doss, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500

Magnalia Foundation Inc. Corp. to Ryan D. Crawford and Elizabeth M. Crawford, two acres Hilton Road, $14,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Corey Berry and Aja Annette Berry, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $398,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Stephen Richards to Matthew Maydan, 4.85 acres +/- NC-14, $235,000

Brian Kevin Thompson and Paula Thompson to George C. Wright, three tracts Glovenia Street, $289,000

Lawson Walter Pennix III and Laura Christley Pennix to Joelle S. Jones and Devante S. Davis, lot Summit Place, phase 2, $157,000