Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Everette J. Bullins and Kayla T. Bullins to Savannah Grace Kallam, 1.3 acres Old Greensboro Road, $139,000
Twin Horse Investments, LLC, of NC, to Kayla Tucker Bullins and Everette James Bullins, lot Hogan’s Creek Estates, section 2, $155,000
Pamela Anne Summer to Trent R. Coble, 1.5 acres “Survey for Joel H. Payne,” $190,000
Dodson Investment Properties, LLC, to Kayleigh Gates Sparks and William Andy Sparks, two tracts $130,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
SAMROB, LLC, of NC, to William J. Johnson, lots Irvin River Heights, $145,000
Toni B. Bullins and Steven Lee McCollum to Stratosphere Investments, LLC, lot Sheet I of 3, in the Draper Development, $40,000
Mazelle Roberts to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Center Church Road, $40,000
Brenda L. Morris to Betsy Yeatts and Michael D. Yeatts, lot West Burton Development, $75,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Bryan Casawa Overman and Shaunna Overman to Michael Watkins and Priya Watkins, lots S.P. Test property, $135,000
Gregory E. Shelton and Kathryn K. Shelton to Tony Rudisill Jr. and Melani Rudisill, lot Long Street on C.L. Walters subdivision, $79,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Darrell Ray Hilton to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, Tract #7 Division of Comer Lands, $10,000
Wyatt Kendal Welborn to Joshua Keel and Johannes Kettler plus Harry Rybacki, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 11.712 acres Anglin Mill Road, $230,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Furman Ephraim Pace III to Michael Davis Clifton and Elizabeth Allen Clifton, lot Pepper Road, $27,500
Jeffrey D. Hamilton and Melanie J. Hamilton to Wendy Marks, lots Annruston Park, $110,000
William Michael Scales and Sharon L. Scales to Harry W. Rakestraw and Janet B. Rakestraw, two acres Foch Farm Road, $24,000
Sonya Williams Huffstetler and Brandon Huffstetler to Brandon W. Luke, lot Drum Road, $210,000
Larry Don Suit and Emily Evans-Suit to Robert D. Adams, lot Lick Fork Creek Farms, phase V, $45,000
Travis L. Smith to Elan Bray Ashley, 1.08 acres Sandy Cross Road, $143,000
Auborn Pender Grogan Jr. and Connie Oliver Grogan to Ma Luisa Pedro Hernandez, lot Highlands, Plat 1, $110,000
Chase Bernard Lynn to Patricia Ann Dennis and Roland Van Walters, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots H.R. Scott property (off Maple Avenue), $210,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Katherine Knapp Collins and Kevin M. Collins, plus James Knapp to Aaron Santos, three tracts Town Creek, $70,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Elizabeth Rivas from Christopher Adam Rivas
Courtney Evans-Thompson from Adam Thompson
Richard Adam Lawrence from Rachel Lee Lawrence
Daniel Layton Sinclair from Deidre Nanette Sinclair
Frank Odell Hughes from Jennifer Loggins Hughes
Savannah Jean C. Ingram from Sammy Lee Ingram II
Candice Lynn Price from George Gerald Price Jr.
April Marie Justice from John Eric Yelton
Sharron Camillia Lee from Christopher Jamill Lee
Amanda Lynn Fox Whitley from Thomas C. Whitley
Carla Janette R. Grimes from Robert Bruce Grimes
Darren Cleveland from Tina Louise Cleveland