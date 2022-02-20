 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot “Recombination Survey for B&S Development,” $37,000

B&S Development Inc, of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000

Stephen M. Mitchell and Judith P. Mitchell to Charles David Brickner and Kimberly Marie Mullin Brickner, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, $192,000

Norman Paul Marshall Jr., plus Howard Glenn Marshall and Roger Dale Marshall to Jonathan Gonzalez, lot NC-65, $225,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Todd Eugene Huffman to Jesse Boyd Griffith, lots Eden Acres, $28,000

Katherine G. Swain to Jesse Boyd Griffith, lots “Revised Map of Eden Acres,” $8,000

Angela Tiano to Hopkins Real Estate, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $165,000

Shaine T. Gould and Summer L. Gould to Donna Hines Aldridge, lots “Property of Home Developers Inc.,” $140,000

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Benjamin McDaniel and April McDaniel, lot Knollwood Development, $225,000

James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker, along with Barney W. Walker Jr., to Mitchell Wayne Easley, lots Park Heights, section 5, $5,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Everette L. Christley III and Makayla S. Christley, lots Woodbriar, $227,500

Ronald Ray Garner and Barbara Garner to Michael Joseph Kinney, lot Circle Drive, $27,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Elbert H. Arledge III and Gina R. Arledge, plus Stefan P. Hoffman and Meredith J. Hoffman, to George Maurice Knight Jr., lot Rivers Edge subdivision, $185,000

Barbara L. Crowder to Brandon Levi Price and Mindy Sue Price, “Survey for Barbara L. Crowder,” $160,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Joseph Tony London Sr. and Cynthia A. Smith to Darren D. Davis and Carolyn L. Davis, lot Cora Comer Estate, $58,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $53,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Zachary Barham and Bethany Barham to Paul J. Tomas and Michaela E. Tomas, tract “Survey for Tom H. Bullock,” $67,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Anthony Moore and Kimberly Ross Moore to Michael Anthony Rupp and Sarah Moore Rupp, 1.95 acres $177,500

Assick Keith Khan and Jean M. Khan to Kimberly Ann Morrow, lot Country Lane Estates, $310,000

William Donald Washburn and Janet M. Washburn to Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department Inc., lots T.O. Carter property, $18,000

Muff’s Miracle Network, LLC, to Jeovany Adalberto Vasquez Lopez and Norma Lisseth Navarrete Funes, lot Carroll Park, $83,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Charles L. Harrison and Vera Moore Harrison to Nannette Smith, lot Riverwood Farms, $27,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Trevor Anthony Pizzanello from Aleesha Denise Pizzanello

Shavonne Marie Grainger from Ricardo Antonio Johnson

Valeshia T. Dobson Brown from Timothy Duke Brown

Donna Kay Vanover McCrea from Brett Alan McCrea

Leo Pegues from LaChundra L. Pegues

Leah Michelle Peeler Mast from James David Mast

Brandon Lee Wilber from Emily Brook Wilber

Terri Elizabeth Tugman Graham from Gerald Malone Graham

Janet Eileen Colapietro Wade from Christopher Marcus Wade

Miranda Nicole Ross Clemency from Michael Ryan Clemency

