Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders, lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $42,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jill M. Gauldin to Chadwick Thomas Darst and Betsy Gauldin Darst, 8.069 acres NC-1555 or Easley Road, $42,000
Joshua Shawn Carter and Katherine H. Carter to Teresa L. Booth, lot NC-1557 or Subdivision of the Property of F&W Developers, $165,000
Nathaniel S. Stantliff to Javier Trejo, lot Hampton Road, $10,000
Awyer Lloyd Hatton Jr. and Bobbie C. Hatton to Randy J. Jackson and Florence M. Jackson, two tracts The Oaks, phase one, $338,000
Jevon Rashad Johnson to Gabriella De Jesus, lot Draper Development on Front Street, $130,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, Substitute Trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Yount Road, $54,500
Millard Lee Bryant and Dorothy Gail Burgan Bryant to Clara Estelus and Eduard Vernet, lot East Aiken Road, $200,000
Garnetta Grubb Bowers to Debra M. Barham, lots south Lake Street, $20,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Dwight Gregory and Cynthia Gregory, plus Regina Gregory Hudy and Michael A. Hudy, to Douglas E. Burke and Amy Snitzel, lot Gibson Road, $54,000
Christopher John Sica to Cody Daniel Duggins, lots Map of S.P. Tesh property (off Ninth Avenue), $65,000
Tabitha Hall Alexander and Herbert M. Alexander to Tamara Renee Figueroa and Hannah Love Palomeque, lots J.M. Gallaway Homeplace, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $190,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Joshua Tate Williams and Meaghan T. Williams to Arthur Richardson, lots Pleasant Acres, section one, $166,000
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 1, $51,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Adam C. Seward and Kathleen Seward to Brandon A. Heavner, a Free Trader, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $337,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Shirley T. Ziglar to Austin C. Price and Estefany Price, 1.976 acres Kela Drive, $112,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Enterprises, LLC, to Folio Investments, LLC, lots Mont Charles Subdivision, $390,000
Ryan Matthew Barham to Christopher A. Denny and Christy T. Denny, two tracts $90,000
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc., lot River Run, phase 4, $40,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
April S. Hash to Walter S. Swinarski and Rosemarie L. Bruckman, lot Reid School Road (Johnny R. Hoover property), $250,000
STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patrick E. Smith, along with Everett E. Smith and Cynthia F. Smith, KPL Consulting, LLC, of NC, lot Camden Farms, $21,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
John Richard Norwood and Kristen Miller Norwood to Facio Israel Visaya and Heather Maria Visaya, 3.00 acres Hamlet Hills, $285,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Christopher Michael Coleman from Debra Ann Coleman
Nirmit Bhavik Shelat from Kymesha Vonique Gibbs
Donna Louise Smith-Torrence from Kelly Edward Torrence
Contessa Joanna Blackburn from Robert Montrell Kemp
Terry Rochelle Whisnant from Sharon Allen Whisnant