Rockingham County public records

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stephen B. Webb to M2R2, LLC, of NC, lot NC-704, $81,000

Glenn H. Chatman and Jill R. Chatman to Stephanie Mathis, tract Wilkins Street, $235,000

J.L. Mills Company Inc. of NC to MFN, LLC, lot west Decatur Street, $120,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Ms. Deborah Paulette Bowman to Benjamin Craig Reynolds and Brienna Reynolds, 8.12 acres Victory Hill Church Road or NC-1348, $130,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Triad Solutions Services, LLC, to Karen Cook and Susan Cook, a Free Trader, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Tinderbox Road, $204,000

Donald Craig Williams and Angela B. Williams to Jonathan Vanderschrick and Heather L. Daley, property Durhams Trail, $128,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tenn. To Dennis H. La Drew Jr. and Cari Christine La Drew, 1.272 acres Sunset View Road, $166,000

Amy Gentry Matthews to Brittany S. Oldland and William L. Oldland, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest on Still Poplar Place, $297,500