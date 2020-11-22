Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey A. Graham to Susan Mina O’Brien and Lori L. Leisen, lot Payne Place, phase 2, $239,000
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, D/B/A to Heather M. Essary and William H. Essary III, parcel Map No. 3 Belews Lake Acres, $195,000
Tillman W. Farrington to Britney Farrington Joyce and William C. Joyce, property and add-on Kout Lane, $370,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Teresa Southard Barrow and Ricky Barrow, plus Dorothy K. Southard to William James La Prade and Kelly Lemons La Prade, two tracts Ellett Avenue, $84,500
Lisa Watkins Rogers to Ronald W. Stanfield, lot Hampton Street, $100,000
Plaza Mini Storage, LLC, of NC, to Eden Plaza Mini Storage, LLC, of NC, property north Van Buren Road, $1.85 million
French J. Mock and Elsie J. Mock to Anthony R. Mock, lot Trogdon Drive and Barnett Street, $112,000
Beverly C. Cayton to Joshua Hill and Felishia Hill, two tracts Quesenbury subdivision, section 2, $215,000
Thoroughbred Resources, LLC, to Eden Parkdale, LLC, 26.3273 acres property “Parkdale America, LLC, subdivision, Survey for Parkdale American, LLC and A.C. Furniture Inc.” $3.513 million
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Stephen B. Webb to M2R2, LLC, of NC, lot NC-704, $81,000
Glenn H. Chatman and Jill R. Chatman to Stephanie Mathis, tract Wilkins Street, $235,000
J.L. Mills Company Inc. of NC to MFN, LLC, lot west Decatur Street, $120,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Ms. Deborah Paulette Bowman to Benjamin Craig Reynolds and Brienna Reynolds, 8.12 acres Victory Hill Church Road or NC-1348, $130,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Triad Solutions Services, LLC, to Karen Cook and Susan Cook, a Free Trader, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Tinderbox Road, $204,000
Donald Craig Williams and Angela B. Williams to Jonathan Vanderschrick and Heather L. Daley, property Durhams Trail, $128,000
CMH Homes Inc. of Tenn. To Dennis H. La Drew Jr. and Cari Christine La Drew, 1.272 acres Sunset View Road, $166,000
Amy Gentry Matthews to Brittany S. Oldland and William L. Oldland, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest on Still Poplar Place, $297,500
James C. Anemone and Ann Marie Anemone to Kimberly O’Hara and James O’Hara, 3.092 +/- Almond Road, $173,000
Tommy T. Robertson to Janet A. Martin, two tracts Narrow Gauge Road, $165,000
Karen S. Cartlidge to Olivia D. Cotter and Charles Randall Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot River Run, phase 2, $240,000
John Anderson Lefler Jr. to Thomas H. Therrien and Tina L. Therrien, lots Hillcrest Acres subdivision, $52,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Columbus Owens and Shanna Marie Owens to Jack E. Bunch and Emma D. Bunch, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Chandler Mill Road, $125,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Michael Barnette and Neletta Barnette, lot Wolf Island Road, (or Harry L. and Mary C. Griffin property), $132,000
Louella T. Myers to Garry L. Bryant and Elizabeth A. Bryant, three parcels Newton Road, $255,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Tequisha Latek May from Shameak Terrell Williams
Alison Platt Matthews from Mark Andrew Richardson
Loren Harris from Kaleb Hood
Maurice Brandon Edwards from Maria Isabel Ruiz Edwards
Shelby Dwaine McMillion from Jackie Shaffer McMillion
Christopher Carroll Sawyer from Amelia Ann Sawyer
Brian Keith Jones from Patricia L. Jones
