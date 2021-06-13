 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Adam Geoffrey Self Miller and Amy Alycia Miller to Karen M. Hawkes, lot Riverwood Farms, $140,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Cody James Snow and Ashley Snow to Jason A. Lombardi and Micah Lombardi, lot Brightwood Road, $170,000

Javier Trejo and Nancy Trejo to Makayla Pegram, lots First Street, $75,000

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Bradley Wayne Delancey and Kelly Renae Delancey, lots Meadow Road Development, $142,000

Nigel A. Buist and Ms. Donna Buist to Luther Darryl Patterson, property New Street, $710,000

Jeffrey McMahon and Rhonda McMahon to Vicki H. Brame, lot Central Area property, $160,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

David Michael Kennedy and Claire Mitchell Kennedy to Todd Alden Weavil and Rebecca Elizabeth Weavil, two tracts Jacobs Creek Road, $155,000

Patricia L. Isley to Adam William Odom and Cameron Murdock Odom, 18.849 acres property, $175,000

BMS Realty Holdings, LLC, of NC, to BMS Acquisition, LLC, of NC, property Commerce Lane, $2.3 million

Bruce David Hunt and Brittany Anne Vaden to Fed From The Earth, LLC, 134.06 “Plat of Survey for American Woodlands,” $240,000

Toby Jerome Cox and Kathy Cox to Jonathan Brooks, three tracts, $100,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, of NC, to Kimberly Avery, two tracts Stone Mountain Road, $135,000

Barbara Ann Bolen and Bobby Dean Bolen to Mason Charles Ringeisen, lots Baughn Survey on Cedar Mountain Road, $84,000

Gary T. Price and Shirley S. Price to Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White, tracts “Plat for Tom H. Bullock,” on Little Matrimony Cree, $45,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot “Final Plat of Greensboro National Golf Course, phase two,” $80,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Jonathan D. Ellington and Teresa J. Ellington, Tract 5 Survey for McKinney & Son Builders Inc., $270,000

Suzanne F. Howard to JH & RH Rental Properties, LLC, lots Lemar Acres subdivision, Map 1, $87,000

AMOS Financial LLC, to Jeffrey L. Allen and Michelle J. Allen, lots Tammy Lane, $29,000

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Clarence C. Monroe Jr. and Tammy M. Monroe, lot Sugar Maple Trace in The Reserve at Winsome Forest subdivision, $343,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Maria Sanchez Delgado and Jaime Pablo Antonio, tract Worsham Mill Road, $25,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Trent M. Hickes and Calley C. Crowley to Austin Young and Rachel Corcoran Young, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $300,000

JH&RH Rental Properties, LLC, (a NC Corp.), to Bryan G. Finnigan and Etha M. Finnigan, lot NC-2468 or Donathan Road, $89,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

F&R Holdings, LLC, to Maria Sanchez Delgado and Jaime Pablo Antonio, 1.537 acres Massey Road, $33,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Maureen Annette Bluemke from John Christopher Donovan

Margaret Ruth Nance from Luke Tyler Thompson

Khabir Aziz Barnard from Tremia Brittney Barnard

Annette Simpson-Pate from Edward Lee Pate

Phillip Tomas Yates from Christina Ruth Yates

Roger Lee Pugh Jr. from Felicia Ann Pugh

Crystal Nicole Allen Evans from Eulis Thomas Evans

David Kenneth Hudspeth Jr. from Mary Louise M. Hudspeth

Hope Elizabeth Hannah Hughey from Robert Tyrone Hughey

