Rockingham County public records

Bruce David Hunt and Brittany Anne Vaden to Fed From The Earth, LLC, 134.06 “Plat of Survey for American Woodlands,” $240,000

Toby Jerome Cox and Kathy Cox to Jonathan Brooks, three tracts, $100,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, of NC, to Kimberly Avery, two tracts Stone Mountain Road, $135,000

Barbara Ann Bolen and Bobby Dean Bolen to Mason Charles Ringeisen, lots Baughn Survey on Cedar Mountain Road, $84,000

Gary T. Price and Shirley S. Price to Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White, tracts “Plat for Tom H. Bullock,” on Little Matrimony Cree, $45,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot “Final Plat of Greensboro National Golf Course, phase two,” $80,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Jonathan D. Ellington and Teresa J. Ellington, Tract 5 Survey for McKinney & Son Builders Inc., $270,000

Suzanne F. Howard to JH & RH Rental Properties, LLC, lots Lemar Acres subdivision, Map 1, $87,000