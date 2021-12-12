Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Babby Barnhardt Morhead and Beretta Richardson Nunnally and Allen Nunnally to Oriana M. Clayton, two tracts Richardsonwood Road, $155,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kevin Culleny to Joseph Krish and Judy Krish, lot Cedar Hollow, phase 3, $218,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaward Corp. to Layne Kyle Cockcroft and Andrea Cockcroft, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $375,500
Brason Properties, LLC, to Samantha S. Carter and Mrs. Joni B. Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Red Oak Village, Map 1, $180,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Matthew Hyler, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Ashley Nicole Hyler, to Michael Lawrence Heiney and Amy Louise Heiney, lot Glovenia Street, $192,500
Linda D. Bledsoe and Aubrey Allen Light to Richard W. Ziminski II and Susan M. Ziminski, lot Boone Road, $300,000
Barry L. Graves and Barbara Graves to Samiya Robbins, lot Cherry Street, $19,000
Victor Delgado Bahena to Claudia Lorena Valdovinos Murphy, lots Westerwood, section 6, $121,000
James A. Rumley and Nancy Scott to Devron Dillard, lot Lucy Sharpe addition on South Fieldcrest Road, $6,000
Matthew Thomas Spillman and Heather Ann Spillman to Kimberly Fox Walker and Paul Christopher Walker, lot Knollwood, $264,000
Uriah Bruce Metcalf to Nigel Jeffers, lot Map of Riverside Development, $14,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Community Loan Servicing, LLC, to Charles Laurin Milks Jr. and Missy Milks, three tracts $37,500
Cody R. Ferguson and Elizabeth O. Ferguson to Amanda Brooke Daniels and Joshua Moore, lot Dan Valley Road, $171,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Paul Christopher Walker and Kimberly Fox Walker to Daniel R. Carpenter and Jennifer W. Carpenter, lot Settlement Loop Road, $250,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Phyllis Ann Newman to Tomi S. Neal, lot Windemere subdivision, section B, $160,000
Michael Moore to Jacob Everett Moore, lot NC-65, $72,000
Virginia Gunn McElroy to JoAnn Westbrook and Kevin C. Higgins, lot Maiden Lane, $125,000
Ms. Amy Leigh Brown to Timothy Michael Moore and Janet Golden Moore, lot Strawberry Road, $65,000
Michiko Michelle Moore to Sandra Milena Mercado Escoria and Pedro Alejandro V. Reyes, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pinedale Drive (lots of Annruston Park), $150,000
C&G Real Estate, LLC, of NC, to Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill, lots Map of Ballard Heights, $106,000
Ronald B. Hooper to Michael Angelo Mata, lot Grooms Road, $28,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Elizabeth Jane Guthrie from Luke Hamilton Guthrie
Ayesha Houston Goines from Darrell Demeris Goines
William Clark Campbell from Brooke Elaine Campbell
Rachelle Danielle Millner Hayes from Kendrick Mario Hayes
Mahamadou Tahirou Souna from Balkisa Maazou
Ashley Brown Wilson from Jeremy Wayne Wilson
Ashley Scott Bowen from Myra Ellema Bowen
Rodrin B. Spell from April Denise Buggs