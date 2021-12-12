 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Babby Barnhardt Morhead and Beretta Richardson Nunnally and Allen Nunnally to Oriana M. Clayton, two tracts Richardsonwood Road, $155,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin Culleny to Joseph Krish and Judy Krish, lot Cedar Hollow, phase 3, $218,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaward Corp. to Layne Kyle Cockcroft and Andrea Cockcroft, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $375,500

Brason Properties, LLC, to Samantha S. Carter and Mrs. Joni B. Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Red Oak Village, Map 1, $180,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Matthew Hyler, by and through his attorney-in-fact, Ashley Nicole Hyler, to Michael Lawrence Heiney and Amy Louise Heiney, lot Glovenia Street, $192,500

Linda D. Bledsoe and Aubrey Allen Light to Richard W. Ziminski II and Susan M. Ziminski, lot Boone Road, $300,000

Barry L. Graves and Barbara Graves to Samiya Robbins, lot Cherry Street, $19,000

Victor Delgado Bahena to Claudia Lorena Valdovinos Murphy, lots Westerwood, section 6, $121,000

James A. Rumley and Nancy Scott to Devron Dillard, lot Lucy Sharpe addition on South Fieldcrest Road, $6,000

Matthew Thomas Spillman and Heather Ann Spillman to Kimberly Fox Walker and Paul Christopher Walker, lot Knollwood, $264,000

Uriah Bruce Metcalf to Nigel Jeffers, lot Map of Riverside Development, $14,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Community Loan Servicing, LLC, to Charles Laurin Milks Jr. and Missy Milks, three tracts $37,500

Cody R. Ferguson and Elizabeth O. Ferguson to Amanda Brooke Daniels and Joshua Moore, lot Dan Valley Road, $171,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Paul Christopher Walker and Kimberly Fox Walker to Daniel R. Carpenter and Jennifer W. Carpenter, lot Settlement Loop Road, $250,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Phyllis Ann Newman to Tomi S. Neal, lot Windemere subdivision, section B, $160,000

Michael Moore to Jacob Everett Moore, lot NC-65, $72,000

Virginia Gunn McElroy to JoAnn Westbrook and Kevin C. Higgins, lot Maiden Lane, $125,000

Ms. Amy Leigh Brown to Timothy Michael Moore and Janet Golden Moore, lot Strawberry Road, $65,000

Michiko Michelle Moore to Sandra Milena Mercado Escoria and Pedro Alejandro V. Reyes, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pinedale Drive (lots of Annruston Park), $150,000

C&G Real Estate, LLC, of NC, to Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill, lots Map of Ballard Heights, $106,000

Ronald B. Hooper to Michael Angelo Mata, lot Grooms Road, $28,000

Divorces granted

Elizabeth Jane Guthrie from Luke Hamilton Guthrie

Ayesha Houston Goines from Darrell Demeris Goines

William Clark Campbell from Brooke Elaine Campbell

Rachelle Danielle Millner Hayes from Kendrick Mario Hayes

Mahamadou Tahirou Souna from Balkisa Maazou

Ashley Brown Wilson from Jeremy Wayne Wilson

Ashley Scott Bowen from Myra Ellema Bowen

Rodrin B. Spell from April Denise Buggs

Patricia Hailey Jones from Steven Tracey Jones

Karmanisha L. Norrell Davis from Jay Edwards Davis Jr.

Susan Diane Wilson Gillingham from Timothy Alan Gillingham

John Mitchell Simmons II from Lynda Gail Simmons

