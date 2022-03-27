Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Brian McCarthy and Kathy McCarthy, 1.847 acres “Plat of Survey for Greensboro National Golf Course,” $140,000
Carla J. Venable and Don R. Venable to Mark G. French and Christine A. French, lot Chestnut Oaks, $211,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to John Charles Yokley and Shari Lynn Phelps, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $383,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Terrance W. Adams and Alicia Adams, along with Gladys Adams Harris and Clifford Harris, to Sherita Furlow and Aaron Furlow, lot Georgia Avenue, $71,500
Danny Alfred Combs to Tiffany Brooke Laster and Andre L. Laster, lot Maryland Avenue, $75,000
Eddie Barker and Lou Anne Barker to Debra Pruitt Sanchez and Jose Ortiz Sanchez, tracts NC-135, $30,000
Missy Latham and Francisca Flores-Perez to John E. Geary Jr., lots Dacur Street, $68,000
Mary G. Talbert to Mitchell Slade and Aziz Holiday Jr., lot Byrd Street, $50,500
Daniel F. Wright and Carol B. Wright to Sharhonda Holley, lots East Aiken Road, $30,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Agustin Torres-Trujillo and Rocio Granados-Estrada to Rafaela Mondragon Pehaloza and Ma. Magdalena Duarte Mondragon, property Washington Street and Fifth Avenue, $35,000
Robert W. Collins to Megan M. Joyce and Cody L. Collins, 1.62 acres +/- Cardinal Road, $206,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Michael Arnaldo Mazzoni to Gregory Scott Glass and Jenna Beth Glass, lot Map 3, (Property of Dr. Charles Wimbish), on Beagle Club Road, $500,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Timothy E. Skiver and Roxanne R. Skiver to Jacob Vazquez and Alejandrina G. Vazquez, 3.270 acres Bear Road, $32,500
Randall Keith Humphries II and Judy Louise Humphries to Adam Martin and Jamie Martin, lot Hunters Glen Drive, $325,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Wyatt Allen Dunlap and Alexis Dunlap, lot Heathgate subdivision, $173,000
Darlene N. Malloy to Benjamin Earl Baptist, two tracts North Main Street, $143,000
Richard E. Hockett and Holly D. Hockett to Matthew Dudley and Amber Locklear, lots “Survey Plat for Richard and Holly Hockett,” $130,000
Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, to Paul Hemingway and Teresa Hemingway, lot Lick Fork Creek Drive, $275,000
Mark D. Comer and Angela G. Comer to McKeown Properties, LLC, lot Oakhurst Downs, $30,000
Keystone Capital Group, LLC, of Nc, to David Smales and Maureen Smales, lots (D.M. Moore subdivision) on Wentworth Street, $184,000
June D. Gammon to Barbara Gonzalez, lot Alee Road, $138,000
Jonathan Blake Stanley and Andrea Hoffman Stanley to Juan Jose Larios Guevara and Maria Nereida Larios, lot Pecan Road, $50,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Eric D. Evans and Bambie J. Evans to Rachel Regina Hairston and Fabianca Jovanna Turner, lot University Estates, $199,000
Divorces granted
in District Court
Julie Ann Prevette from David Earl Sills IV
Ellaree Young Massey from Marvin Scott Jeeter
Maria Emily Sola Botello from Hector Uriel Botello Salinas
Eric Charles Howell from Juliette Dugger Howell
Naieema Najma Jackson from Omar Xavier Jackson
Matthew Christopher Walden from Jennifer Desirae Norden
Kevin Monroe Pedego from Georgina Sue Brustmaker
Wanda Epps Dearing from David Kevin Dearing
Shirley Ruth Gooden White from Matthew Joseph White
Paula Renee Fowler from David Alan Fowler