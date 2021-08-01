Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to James Rosa Jr. and Tebony Camisha Road, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $367,000
Andrew W. Flinchum and Terri Flinchum to Justin E. Watson and Kristen E. Watson, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $139,000
Douglas E. Burke and Amy L. Snitzel, plus Becky L. Burke, to Melissa Olga Marie Whitty and Alex William Whitty, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 2, $400,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patricia Law to Vicki Blankenship, lot Price Road, $ 7,500
Bruce S. Portner and Susan M. Portner to Crossed Keys Properties, LLC, lot Bearslide Development, $185,000
Pamela Powell Drews and Gordon G. Drews to Michael J. Knight, lot Glovenia Street Development, $77,500
HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Indenture Trustee, to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot North High Street, $38,500
Bradshaw & Webster, LLC, of NC, to William J. Coone, four tracts Gresham Street property, $28,000
Richard A. Dorsey and Cynthia Dorsey to Johnnie R. Kingston Jr. and Sara Stephanie Nelson Kingston, lots The Fairways, $26,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Wayne D. Cox to R Carroll Farms, LLC, of NC, lot Goins School Road, tract $180,000
DMH Farms, LLC, to Charles F. Felton Jr. and Catherine V. Felton, Baker property $200,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Carlos Ulises Alarcon and Jolie Rintelmann, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Greystone Village, phase 2, $228,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Sean C. Washington and Lynne Pearson Washington to Oliver O’ Maoilchonaire Gamble, two tracts (1.248 and 1.886 acres) Kallam Mill Road, $67,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sylvia G. Arrowood and George W. Arrowood to Michael Scott McMasters and Tina Watson McMasters, 1.355 acres +/- The Oaks at Monroeton, $297,000
James L. Travis to W Torres Properties, LLC, of NC, lots G.W. Williams property, $70,000
Faith Ellis to Keba Hines, lot Carter Ridge, phase I, $180,000
JF Elliott Builders Inc. of NC to Timothy Marshall and Darlene Marshall, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 3, $249,000
Harold L. Jennings and Dianne Y. Jennings to Alexander Shawn Frye and Brittany Ferguson Frye, lots Woodland Park subdivision, $98,000
Vincent Henderson to Lucas Ziglar and Chelsie Ziglar, lot The Plantation, Map 1, $268,500
Laura Clark to Beverly Marie Love, lot Clark Lake Road, $45,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Stewart Bailey and Melissa Bailey to Sara Norato and Placido Norato Damian, two tracts NC-87, $180,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Deconte Curtin Brandon from Lashay Marie Brandon
Shannay Marie Dobyna from John Martin Dobyna
Kelly J. Harris Moore from Anthony Lavon Kellum
Richard Allen Hickman from Elizabeth Ann Davis-Hickman
Jose Refugio Silva from Jamie Chilton Silva
Douglas Edward Viars from Jada Marie Viars
Nancy Ruth Purvis Hinson from Bryan Cole Hinson
Raven D. Roseboro from Charlie James Mackey Jr.
Kendra Lee Jordan from Joshua David Jordan
Sherry Lynn Booker Carter from Roger Ray Carter