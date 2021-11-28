Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bevill Lake Farm II, LLC, of NC, to Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. of Delaware, property Bevill Lakes Farm II, phase 3, (and undeveloped land), $2.864 million

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

I and W Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Sunny South Properties, LLC, lot Park Heights, $22,500

Gene F. Kallam and Linda Kallam to Jennifer Lynn Hooper, lots Roulhac Knolls, $250,000

Brooksie Ann Broome Sturdivant and Norlonn Sturdivant to Rebecca Wilk, a Free Trader, unit Carolyn Court condominium, $64,000

Marilyn Anne Holley to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Bethel Street, $14,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Griselda Pastrana Guerrero, one acre Madison Beach Road, $30,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Donna C. Nance Goggin and James D. Scott to Jonathan James Nance and TImberlyn Faith Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, Secondary Highway 1549, $85,000