Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bevill Lake Farm II, LLC, of NC, to Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. of Delaware, property Bevill Lakes Farm II, phase 3, (and undeveloped land), $2.864 million

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

I and W Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Sunny South Properties, LLC, lot Park Heights, $22,500

Gene F. Kallam and Linda Kallam to Jennifer Lynn Hooper, lots Roulhac Knolls, $250,000

Brooksie Ann Broome Sturdivant and Norlonn Sturdivant to Rebecca Wilk, a Free Trader, unit Carolyn Court condominium, $64,000

Marilyn Anne Holley to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Bethel Street, $14,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Griselda Pastrana Guerrero, one acre Madison Beach Road, $30,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Donna C. Nance Goggin and James D. Scott to Jonathan James Nance and TImberlyn Faith Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, Secondary Highway 1549, $85,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Alex R. Pyrtle Jr. and Brenda R. Pyrtle, along with Bonnie Pyrtle Mulligan and Roger W. Mulligan to Caroline E. Bauguss and Ean Rne Ward Bauguss, lots and additions University Estates, $167,500

Beverly Kay Lawson Rucker and George O. Rucker to Siera Owens and Michael D. Boone, lot Proctor Estates, Map 2, $57,000

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Granville Homes Inc., lot River Run subdivision, phase 4, $40,000

Tiffany H. Umana and Josue A. Umana to Stephen Cannuli, lot Woodsway Court, $260,000

Evon R. Watt-Wilkerson to Latasha M. Edwards, two tracts Vance Street (and other lot), $84,500

Samantha Palmer Fettig and David A. Fettig to Cameron A. Caffaro, multiple parcels Palmer Road, $138,500

Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, to Anne H. Horstmann, lot Lake Meadows Drive, $78,000

Claudia Warner Edwards to Davette Monique Perry, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 2, $200,000

Donny R. Massey to Sumiaki Nagase, lot Barnes Street, $165,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP

CGS Environmental Services, LLC, to Lester E. Jones, 3.00 acres Reddie Road, $19,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Todd Arnold Ray to Cory Boyd Ray, lot Strawberry Road, $23,000

Lea Ann Hodnett to Emily D. Broome, 1.58 acres Birdhaven Trail, $205,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Barbara Jean Pagan Threatt from Dennis Threatt

Veronica Denise Ingram Coleman from Clyde Henry Coleman

Amy Delores Smith Lail from Randy Allen Lail Jr.

Kimberly Germaine White-Crump from Eric Devirch Crump

Patricia Lynn Bertrand from Joshua Raymond Bertrand

Wendy Denise Holmes Robinson from Kendrick Antonio Robinson

Lenora Tina Jennings Williams Whaley from Trait L. Whaley

Amie Jeanette Perryman from Roger Dale Perryman

Rodney Scott Bolles from Lisa Leeann Bolles

Erica Beasley Garzaro from Jose Antonio Garzaro Gudiel

Ashley H. Neal from Adrian L. Neal

Aurora Mendez Tino from Henry Bravo

Amelia Pardue Hardy from Daniel Clayton Hardy

Benjamin Tyler Moore from Cindy Ann Feaster Moore

