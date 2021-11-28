Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bevill Lake Farm II, LLC, of NC, to Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. of Delaware, property Bevill Lakes Farm II, phase 3, (and undeveloped land), $2.864 million
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
I and W Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Sunny South Properties, LLC, lot Park Heights, $22,500
Gene F. Kallam and Linda Kallam to Jennifer Lynn Hooper, lots Roulhac Knolls, $250,000
Brooksie Ann Broome Sturdivant and Norlonn Sturdivant to Rebecca Wilk, a Free Trader, unit Carolyn Court condominium, $64,000
Marilyn Anne Holley to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Bethel Street, $14,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, of NC, to Griselda Pastrana Guerrero, one acre Madison Beach Road, $30,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Donna C. Nance Goggin and James D. Scott to Jonathan James Nance and TImberlyn Faith Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, Secondary Highway 1549, $85,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Alex R. Pyrtle Jr. and Brenda R. Pyrtle, along with Bonnie Pyrtle Mulligan and Roger W. Mulligan to Caroline E. Bauguss and Ean Rne Ward Bauguss, lots and additions University Estates, $167,500
Beverly Kay Lawson Rucker and George O. Rucker to Siera Owens and Michael D. Boone, lot Proctor Estates, Map 2, $57,000
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Granville Homes Inc., lot River Run subdivision, phase 4, $40,000
Tiffany H. Umana and Josue A. Umana to Stephen Cannuli, lot Woodsway Court, $260,000
Evon R. Watt-Wilkerson to Latasha M. Edwards, two tracts Vance Street (and other lot), $84,500
Samantha Palmer Fettig and David A. Fettig to Cameron A. Caffaro, multiple parcels Palmer Road, $138,500
Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, to Anne H. Horstmann, lot Lake Meadows Drive, $78,000
Claudia Warner Edwards to Davette Monique Perry, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 2, $200,000
Donny R. Massey to Sumiaki Nagase, lot Barnes Street, $165,000
STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP
CGS Environmental Services, LLC, to Lester E. Jones, 3.00 acres Reddie Road, $19,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Todd Arnold Ray to Cory Boyd Ray, lot Strawberry Road, $23,000
Lea Ann Hodnett to Emily D. Broome, 1.58 acres Birdhaven Trail, $205,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Barbara Jean Pagan Threatt from Dennis Threatt
Veronica Denise Ingram Coleman from Clyde Henry Coleman
Amy Delores Smith Lail from Randy Allen Lail Jr.
Kimberly Germaine White-Crump from Eric Devirch Crump
Patricia Lynn Bertrand from Joshua Raymond Bertrand
Wendy Denise Holmes Robinson from Kendrick Antonio Robinson
Lenora Tina Jennings Williams Whaley from Trait L. Whaley
Amie Jeanette Perryman from Roger Dale Perryman
Rodney Scott Bolles from Lisa Leeann Bolles
Erica Beasley Garzaro from Jose Antonio Garzaro Gudiel
Ashley H. Neal from Adrian L. Neal
Aurora Mendez Tino from Henry Bravo
Amelia Pardue Hardy from Daniel Clayton Hardy
Benjamin Tyler Moore from Cindy Ann Feaster Moore