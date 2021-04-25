 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brandon David Morris and Amber Morris to Kyle B. Hinshaw and Christy C. Hinshaw, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $337,000

Darrell W. Craig and Margaret L. Craig to Anna Rumsey and Rachel Myers, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, $243,000

Leif S. Cole and Rose M. Cole to Desiree Cole and Chad Martin, 2.44 acres “Survey Plat for Vaughn Estates,” $172,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brandon M. Amburn to Joshua Branch and Rachel Branch, lot and a half Green Knolls subdivision, $199,000

Heather Wakefield, along with Christopher Canada Sr. and Brandy Canada, to Krystal Moore, tracts 1-3 Mansfield Street, $161,000

Beulah Lee Hubbard to Mogul Properties, LLC, 2.70 acres Aiken Road, $20,000

Patricia Farrior Kallam to James Brian Shockley, lot The Meadows, $178,500

MLCH, LLC, to Karl Stuart Bauer, lot Primitive Heights, section 3, $10,000

Barbara J. Saul to Ramona Goodwin Century, lot West Hills subdivision, phase II, $131,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Lorene E. Schue to Thomas Cooper James III, lot Lawson Lane, $138,000

Tammy A. York to Bruce Bucciarelli and Edith Joyce Bucciarelli, three tracts Forest Grove subdivision, $138,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Barry Z. Dodson and Robbin G. Dodson to Jonathan Coleman, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $25,000

Shannon Donald Rickard to Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., lots Chaney Loop, $81,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Randall Schultz and Carolyn Asher to Patrick Michael Murphy and April Dawn Murphy, lot Greensboro National Golf Course subdivision, section 5, $64,000

Sandi Fields and Earl L. Fields to Mohammad Alqtaifan and Barakat Alatiyat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, $575,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Son T. Luong to Dambri Taploi, lot Gilmer Street Extended, $10,000

DSV, SPV2, LLC, to Michele Ferriell, lots Thomas & Kemp addition, $65,000

Gregory A. Hladilek and Melissa M. Hladilek to Branden Pleasner and Erin Pleasner, tract “Plat for Thomas E. Massey,” $315,000

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply LLC, of NC, to Jonathan Casey and Lillian Nichole Casey, property Payless Road, $138,000

Charles Michael Hill and Noel Hill to Ashley D. Ray, lot Tall Timber Lane, $149,500

Jessica Frederick Isley and Michael Wayne Isley Jr. to Yexemani Garcia Silva, 2.07 acres Subdivision of the Paul Williams property, $145,000

Terry N. Monday Jr. and Tara Leigh Monday to Kelvin D. Gilbert and Cameshia Gilbert, lot Village Oaks, phase 7, $201,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Jeremy L. Strader and Bethany Strader to Gloria Slayton, lots E.C. Wright property, $93,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jennifer Leigh Wooten Deal from Reginald Eugene Deal

Veatrice Lynette Stokes Johnson from Charles Henry Johnson Jr.

Laura Glenn Strader from Mark Anthony Strader

Monica Cagle Lilly from Marquis Deon Lilly

Stacey Cantoni from Christopher Cantoni

Stephanie Ellis King from Christopher Matthew King

Sherri Parker Collins from Danny Brian Collins

Marie Sue Reid Walker from Brent Thomas Walker

Jennifer Lynn Simmons from Donald Ray Campbell

Gina Michelle Brame from Mickey Lee Brame

Melvin Christopher Mock from Heather Annette Mock

Haley Dawn Angley from Michael Scott Angley Jr.

