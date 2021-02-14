Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Peggy Overman Spencer to Michael Kirk Branch, lot Tyler woods on Brann Road, $150,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to Stafford Homes of the Trian Inc. of NC, lots Knight Farm, $140,000

M&J Developers Inc. to Mandy H. McGhee and Jason T. McGhee, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase III, $470,000

Randy Fortenberry and Debbie Fortenberry to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, $42,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Joshua B. Wilkerson and Amy F. Wilkerson to Grace Uitenham, lot Ellerbe Heights, section D, $56,000

Marlon L. Comahig and Maria Hailey to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot west Burton Development, $23,000

Sibyl Leigh Carter to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lots Westerwood, $27,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stephen Miller and Jennifer Miller to Nicholas Martin Edwards, lots Murphy Street, $228,000