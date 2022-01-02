 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Christine J. Rockwell and Christine A. Preston, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $320,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William E. Osborne and Barbara Osborne to Heather Marie Duff, lot Lindsey Street, $150,000

Ann T. Rumley to April R. Spencer, lot Indian Hills, phase V, $318,000

Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, to Manuel Martinez, lot Josephine Road, $45,000

Ms. Lisa Ann Clark to Floyd Hill of Eden, LLC, three tracts Hampton Estate, Map of Division No. 5, $50,000

Liberty C. Buller and Malinda Buller to Mark Adkins, lot North Spray Development, $90,000

Kenneth Ray Search and Agnes S. Searcy to Kajkumar, LLC, of Virginia, property Price Road, Beck Road, $212,500

Bradley Osborne and Patricia Osborne to Elvin L. Slusher Jr. and Laura P. Slusher, lot Knollwood Development, $269,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Christin Rae Joyce to Gary Daniel Purgason and Mary Elizabeth Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 31.36 acres NC-2130 or Eagle Falls, $124,000

M P Properties, a NC General Partnership, to John Lasala, lot Academy and Dahl streets, $140,000

American Advisors Group to Atlantic Outdoors, LLC, lots Forest Grove subdivision, $122,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Cold Creek Contracting Inc. of NC to Matthew James Longbrake and Mary K. Longbrake, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section 1, $280,000

Jerry Thomasson to Douglas Swindler Jr., lots Moore’s Court, $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

4 Streams Properties, LLC, to Justin M. Bulla, lot Highlands, section 2, $152,000

Gregory Boone Jr. and Elizabeth Broadaway to Mason Fulcher and Hannah Lineberry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $185,000

Christopher Eric Tuck and Holly Melissa Mintz to Barbara J. McCann, lot Norwood Park subdivision, $170,000

Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, to Deante T. Royster, lot Acme Street, $50,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Stacy DeWees and Philip M. DeWees, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $241,000

Heather P. Thore to Jonathan Gordon Moore and Gloria Bray Moore, 5.00 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $330,000

1124 North Third Street, LLC, to David Brian Cobb and Tracy A. Cobb, 14.91 acres Friendship Church Road, $189,000

Jennifer L. Moore to Michael Chad Claborn and Jessica M. Claborn, lot River Run subdivision, phase three, $340,000

Kenneth D. Paschall Jr. and Shayna Marie Paschall to Matthew Washburn, 1.910 acres Almond Road, $65,000

John Z. Hall II and Rachel R. Hall to Heidi Jo Wester and Cheryl Lynn Lindley, lot Oakcrest Drive, $410,000

Yana Banks and Mark Werner, plus Archibald Banks III and Crystal Banks to Garry B. Bethel, lot Moss Street, $32,000

Divorces granted

Jessica Michelle Dye from Tyler Eugene Womeldorf

Yakeisha Renee Gray Williams from Lejarris Williams

Patrick Shawn Brewer from Christina Lashae Locklear

Roberta Lavette Massey from Ray Mark Cross

Queeta H. Brown from Charles Karpue Brown

Angela Deshazo Osborne from Jason Anthony Osborne

Jenny Arita Ray Sherrill from Matthew Ray Sherrill

Mary Elizabeth Roberts from Christopher James McKee

Brittany Danielle Windley from Jose Alfredo Cruz

