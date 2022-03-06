Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Walter Warren Stull and Ashley Lynn Stull to Sherwin L. Evans and Kerrica D. Evans, lot Wellington Bevill Lakes Farm, phase 4, $400,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Anthony Joseph DeFilippis and Elizabeth Ann DeFilippis, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $361,000
Garrett Malin and Rebecca Malin to John Cox Jr. and Misty Cox, lot Williamson subdivision, $220,000
James K. Knight and Miranda J. Knight to FriendsFarm, LLC, 27.264 acres NC-1134 on Lula Road, $290,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Hector Noe Rivera Torres and Silvia E. Rivera to Jose A. Figueroa Vital, lot Fieldcrest Road, $10,000
Snow Enterprise, LLC, to Wendy Michelle Simpson and Dawin Rene Vasquez, lot Church Street, $90,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, tracts Ward Road, $94,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
William R. Gibbes and Barbara L. Gibbes to Amanda M. Duggan and Phillip A. Stetler, 18.684 acres Price Mill Road, $507,500
Allene R. Pearson, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Hilda L. Holt, to Keith Martin and Angela Martin, two tracts NC-2350, $40,000
Avocet Investments, LLC, to Kimberly Ashley, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $136,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Furman Ephraim Pace III to Michael Davis Clifton, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $24,000
Kelly R. Delancey and Bradley W. Delancey to Aaron Michael Ross and Amanda Michele Ross, lot Trails End Road, $60,000
Marcus W. Sharpe Jr. to Joanne Henderson, lot Huffines Mill Road, $278,000
Patsy Williamson to Miguel Mitchell Tejeda, and Louvonda Tejeda, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Lake Lemar Road, $14,000
Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Noble Self-Service Storage, LLC, of NC, lot Mizpah Church Road, $2.14 million
PIB Properties, LLC, to Lee Enterprise, LLC, of NC, lots Lindsey Street, $75,000
Marissa Paschal and Marcus Paschal to Vernon Arnold Robert Ramsey and Jakila Lashay Ramsey, lots Forrest Hills subdivision, $170,000
Daniel G. Simson to LaToya Shawntay Richmond and Roy Robert Richmond IV, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $380,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Samuel D. Courts Jr. and Stefanie E. Courts to Brandy Goings-Munukka and Greg T. Munukka Sr., three tracts $160,000
Edward Bain Harbour, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Pauline T. Harbour and Pauline Tate Harbour to Barry Hyler and Bobby R. Hyler, lot NC-700, $85,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rickey E. Ramey and Delena S. Ramey to James D. Collins and Kay G. Collins, lot Deer Run subdivision, $110,000
STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sammy Lee Richardson Jr. and Michelle Lynn Richardson to Charlie E. Graham Sr., lot Wray Road, $75,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Rictoria Hairston from Jeremiah James
Angela Edwards from Bruce Anthony Edwards
Jessica Elizabeth Friday Norris from Justin Kerwin Norris
Erica L. Bandy from Jeffrey Tyrone Mason
Raziel Austin Joshua Allison from Sherrika Michelle Bradshaw