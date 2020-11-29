 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Arturo Barrios Rubio and Ashley April Fong-Perez to Nolan Carty Pederson, lot Bevill Lake Farms S/D Subdivision on Bishopsgate Way, $420,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Lamar Desmond Gaines, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $319,000

Belews Landing Development Company, LLC, to Jason Campbell and Jennifer Campbell, lot Yardarm Court, $80,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Eugene B. McCorkle III and Mona L. McCorkle, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $323,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Timothy Wayne Harbour and Kimberly Edwards Harbour to David Jason Bortz and Bobbie Jo Wynn, lot West Burton Development, $25,000

Debra B. Powell and Kerim Lamar Powell to Patricia Ethridge, lot Washington Street, $130,000

HomeTrust Bank to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lot Meadow Road, $42,500

Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Christina A. Peery, lot Patterson Street, $63,000

Karen C. Cox and Garry Cox to Ronald E. Ore, lots Oakland, section 18, $52,000

Anatolij Bochan and Virginia Bochan to David W. Kirkland Jr. and Sarah Beth Kirkland, lot Taft Street, $197,000

770 Ventures, LLC, of NC, to Nestle Purina Petcare Co., property East Meadow Road, $18.858 million

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Theresa Miller to Timothy O. Dalton Jr. and Virginia H. Dalton, lot Lindsey Bridge Road, $191,000

Aaron Troy Sheridan and Tamara Lynn Sheridan to Joshua Pruitt and Jillian Pruitt, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $210,000

Jennifer Kennerly and Jon Kennerly Jr. to Justin Erik Koen and Megan Koen, lot McGehee Street, $86,500

Timothy Q. Haley and Kimberly C. Haley to Kristopher Bass, lots “Survey for Keith T. Neal,” $125,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Charles D. Burton and Kelly P. Burton to Richard W. Whiddon and Tanya S. Whiddon, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section R, $215,000

T.C.P. Construction Inc. of NC to Gregory Todd Jr. and Brendale Easter Todd, lot Beech Bend Court, phase 2, $176,000

James A. Crews and Margaret F. Crews to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot NC-2177, $86,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Ralph Gordon and Edna Ekuban-Gordon to Marva R. Dorsett and Andre R. Dorsett, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $457,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Willie Moore and Brenda W. Moore to Jonathan Lewis Burgin and Jessica Leigh Burgin, lot west Harrison Street, $105,000

The Wright Company of N.C. Inc. to Marcia A. Millar, lot Hubbard Street, $145,500

Larry Kyle Johnson and Deborah P. Johnson to Kevin Brian Tatum, lot NC-150, $100,000

James Patrick Sams to Daniel Caswell and Gennell Caswell, property of Donald L. Moseley on Pinewood Road, $245,000

Michael Tony Farmer to Jordan T. Smith, three tracts NC-87, $177,500

Sterling Lee Gant and Marcell G. Gant, plus Walter Irvin Gant and Bettie B. Gant to Monica R. Gant, lot Glendale Redevelopment subdivision, section 1, $20,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Terry C. Pinnix and Christy L. Pinnix to Amelia Williams, lots J.W. Saunders property, $28,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Steven Douglas Moore and Theresa Ellen Moore to Jonathan Collins and Lacey Collins, 2.304 acres Sandy Cross Road, $304,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Teresa Brooks to Justin A.O. Williams, lot Glendale Circle, $265,000

Divorces granted

David Frank Olmstead from Linda Mae Olmstead

Fatima Yakelin Mejia from David Paul Buskirk

Amber A. Safrit from Shawn Michael Simpson

Tonya Kay G. McDuffie from Raleigh David McDuffie

Eric Jason Dobbins from Jamie Michelle Dobbins

