Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Arturo Barrios Rubio and Ashley April Fong-Perez to Nolan Carty Pederson, lot Bevill Lake Farms S/D Subdivision on Bishopsgate Way, $420,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Lamar Desmond Gaines, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $319,000
Belews Landing Development Company, LLC, to Jason Campbell and Jennifer Campbell, lot Yardarm Court, $80,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Eugene B. McCorkle III and Mona L. McCorkle, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $323,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Timothy Wayne Harbour and Kimberly Edwards Harbour to David Jason Bortz and Bobbie Jo Wynn, lot West Burton Development, $25,000
Debra B. Powell and Kerim Lamar Powell to Patricia Ethridge, lot Washington Street, $130,000
HomeTrust Bank to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lot Meadow Road, $42,500
Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Christina A. Peery, lot Patterson Street, $63,000
Karen C. Cox and Garry Cox to Ronald E. Ore, lots Oakland, section 18, $52,000
Anatolij Bochan and Virginia Bochan to David W. Kirkland Jr. and Sarah Beth Kirkland, lot Taft Street, $197,000
770 Ventures, LLC, of NC, to Nestle Purina Petcare Co., property East Meadow Road, $18.858 million
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Theresa Miller to Timothy O. Dalton Jr. and Virginia H. Dalton, lot Lindsey Bridge Road, $191,000
Aaron Troy Sheridan and Tamara Lynn Sheridan to Joshua Pruitt and Jillian Pruitt, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $210,000
Jennifer Kennerly and Jon Kennerly Jr. to Justin Erik Koen and Megan Koen, lot McGehee Street, $86,500
Timothy Q. Haley and Kimberly C. Haley to Kristopher Bass, lots “Survey for Keith T. Neal,” $125,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Charles D. Burton and Kelly P. Burton to Richard W. Whiddon and Tanya S. Whiddon, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section R, $215,000
T.C.P. Construction Inc. of NC to Gregory Todd Jr. and Brendale Easter Todd, lot Beech Bend Court, phase 2, $176,000
James A. Crews and Margaret F. Crews to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot NC-2177, $86,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ralph Gordon and Edna Ekuban-Gordon to Marva R. Dorsett and Andre R. Dorsett, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $457,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Willie Moore and Brenda W. Moore to Jonathan Lewis Burgin and Jessica Leigh Burgin, lot west Harrison Street, $105,000
The Wright Company of N.C. Inc. to Marcia A. Millar, lot Hubbard Street, $145,500
Larry Kyle Johnson and Deborah P. Johnson to Kevin Brian Tatum, lot NC-150, $100,000
James Patrick Sams to Daniel Caswell and Gennell Caswell, property of Donald L. Moseley on Pinewood Road, $245,000
Michael Tony Farmer to Jordan T. Smith, three tracts NC-87, $177,500
Sterling Lee Gant and Marcell G. Gant, plus Walter Irvin Gant and Bettie B. Gant to Monica R. Gant, lot Glendale Redevelopment subdivision, section 1, $20,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Terry C. Pinnix and Christy L. Pinnix to Amelia Williams, lots J.W. Saunders property, $28,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Steven Douglas Moore and Theresa Ellen Moore to Jonathan Collins and Lacey Collins, 2.304 acres Sandy Cross Road, $304,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Teresa Brooks to Justin A.O. Williams, lot Glendale Circle, $265,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
David Frank Olmstead from Linda Mae Olmstead
Fatima Yakelin Mejia from David Paul Buskirk
Amber A. Safrit from Shawn Michael Simpson
Tonya Kay G. McDuffie from Raleigh David McDuffie
Eric Jason Dobbins from Jamie Michelle Dobbins
