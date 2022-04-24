Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. of NC to Allen Gottfried and Melanie Gottfried, lot Sardis Church Road, $400,000.

Stephen M. Ramsey and Esther H. Ramsey to Charles Edward Borgatta, lot Twin Creeks, phase IV, $275,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David L. Devine and Robin Shropshire Devine to Shane L. Lamaak, two tracts Aiken Road, $165,000.

Danielle Nadeen Segar to Amber Marie Lester, lot Summit Road, $88,000.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Joshua Shawn Carter and Katie Carter, lot College Village, $157,500.

Maria Rivera Orozco to Edelmira Monroy Covarrubias, property Washington and West avenues, $34,500.

Brason Properties, LLC, to Amanda Lynnette Morman and Lloyd D. Morman, lots A.B. Johns Estate, $181,000.

Matthew Kyle Smith and Amanda Jordan Smith to James Dudley Lewis and Melissa Ann Fix, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Fieldcrest Road (West and North Main streets), $166,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Timothy M. Rumley and Pencie D. Rumley to Caleb Drew Smith and Brianna Nicole Poteat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot US-311, $115,000.

CMH Homes Inc. to Tanya Ann Knight, property “Survey for Jackie Moore and Terri L. Moore,” $173,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Anthony Steven martin to Charles N. Loflin, a Free Trader, and Kayla Smith, lots W.T. Lanten Development, $169,000.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Teresa Lea Teeters and Robert C. Teeters to Cameron Allred and Megan Allred, lot Southern Woods, $252,500.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kent W. Page to Francis I. Thompson IV and Julie Templeton Thompson, 4.3 acres Bowman Road, $55,000.

William Clark Turner III and Michelle Matthews Turner to Muff’s Miracle Network, LLC, “1 Survey for Dillard Billingsley on Mizpah Church Road,” $45,000.

Mary S. Saunders to CMH Homes Inc., 3.22 acres Amber Hill Drive, $25,000.

Dawn Tucker Johnson to Julie Marie Rose Skipper, lot Pennrose Drive, $293,000.

Barbara J. McCann to Yolanda D. Hernandez, lots Hillcrest Acres subdivision, $134,000.

Gregory Cobb to Tim L. McLaughlin, lot Ballymena Drive, $82,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Adam W. Pruitt and Tracy Pruitt to Nathan Scott Townsend and Chelsea Townsend, 1.015 acres Camp Dan Valley Road, $295,000.

Divorces granted in District Court

Kendria Trinette Madric-Riddick from John Westley Riddick.

Lauren Michelle Barnes from David Lee Jones Jr.

Haley Michelle Bradley from Vincent Anthony Long.

Malcolm Blue from Jessica Teel-Blue.

Sean Ryan Smith from Christina Sexton.

Amanda Singleton from Billy Singleton.

Michelle Renee Powell Morales from Oscar Morales Perez.

Andrea Lynn Allen from Rhyan Adelphia Dunkley.

Michelle Lynne Bronson Turner from Richard Garrett Turner.

Tonya Lorraine Johnson from Terrence Jermaine Johnson.

Christy Shore Yowell from Steven A. Yowell.

Tiffany Nicolle Wright Goodman from Herschell Vincent Goodman Jr.