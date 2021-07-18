Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David Manuel and Melinda Manuel to Patricia Gilbert and Thomas E. Lane, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $304,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tiano’s Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Hopkins Real Estate, LLC, of NC, two tracts Monroe Street, $360,000
Robert A. Ziglar II and Deborah Jones Ziglar to Bruce Rockcastle and Miriam Rockcastle, lot Bearslide Development, $301,500
Wendell L. Evans and Dorothy K. Evans to Pamela Ashburn-Smith, lots Center Church Road, $90,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Michael Nelson and Christina Nelson to Mack L. Griffin Jr., lot Franklin Street at Tidwell Avenue, $155,000
Julie Dawn Wood and Thomas Pruitt to Maximilian Vernon, one acre McLemore Farm Road, $187,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Christopher S. Cardwell, a Free Trader, to Travis Austin Cantrell and Claire Vanderford Cantrell, tracts North 11th Avenue, $368,000
Samuel C. Pyrtle and Anthony L. Koop to Bryce Christian Shepherd, 48.11 acres Brookwood Drive, $117,500
Kenneth E. Tuttle Sr. and Virginia A. Tuttle to Michael Scott Gockley and Elizabeth Ann Gockley, 1.120 acres NC-2155 or Comer Road, $135,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ms. Carol E. Wilkins to Jonathan Michael Parks, lot Wilkins Walk, $420,000
June M. Crosby to John Peter Baillargeon and Carole Lee Baillargeon, lot Fisher Road, $360,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Willie Parker and Ellen Parker to Shaunte Johnson, two tracts Summit Avenue, $119,000
Joseph Lawson to Ernest Lawson Sr. and Leanna B. Lawson, lot Alamance Street, $23,000
Blue Sky Builders, LLC, to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lot Stadium Drive, $25,000
Daniel Hawks and Marie Stanley to Megan Elizabeth Glenn and David Timothy Amos, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property NC-87, $130,000
Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Hang Kim Dao, lot Courtland subdivision, $55,000
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Bobby L. Cummings and Teresa A. Neal, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Lyle Street, $98,000
JCMNC, LLC, to Brooke M. Locklear and Raphael A. Bines, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Forestdale, section 2, $174,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, to Stephen M. Foote Jr. and Christy A. Foote, lot Water’s Edge, $73,000
Justin Keith Toller and Courtney Sue Maxwell to Kaitlin A. Junco and Mason A. Junco, 2.473 acres O’Bryant Road, $220,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Alan Ingram and Debra Ann Ingram to Joanna Farms Properties, LLC, of NC, lot NC-65, $46,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Robert William Rhyne Jr. from Felicia Moore Rhyne
Alexander McCall from Annette McCall
Rhonda Lynn Barrett from Brad Wayne Barrett
Terry Alexander Blackwell Cozad from James David Cozad
Jennifer Lynn McDonald Freeman from Aaron Nicholas Freeman
Janet Nicole Solomon Cohen from Jordan Tyler Cohen
Monica L. Thomas from Wayne J. Thomas
Susan McVay from Johnny D. McVay
Mickey Jennings Shoe from Calvin Eugene Shoe
Sheneeka L. Curry-Wilson from Michael Jerome Wilson