Rockingham County Public Records

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bradley P. Coots and Elizabeth Haley Miller to Jared Tovar Guijosa, lot Franklin Street, $24,000

Michael S. Green and Susan S. Green to Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaim Wagoner, lot Cross Key Meadows, $300,000

Judge A. Pierce and Betty C. Pierce to Brock T. Fox and Taylor N. Craig, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Lenora Oakley Estate, $147,000

Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Betty Botkin, lot Dameron Street, $55,000

Guelick Enterprises, LLC, to Jessica Diane Leth, lots Map of the R.P. Richardson Jr. Estate ( race track property), $172,000

Gary S. Tremble to Isometrics Inc., lot “Parcel Plat for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $150,000

Quality Oil Company, LLC, of NC, to Isometrics Inc. of NC, tract “Plat of Survey for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $25,000

James P. Bishop and Vicki Bishop to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lot Duck Woods, $25,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP