Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christopher M. Besermin and Joy C. Besermin to Katherine Abernethy Mazzoli, lot Griffin Road, $280,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Pamela Thompson Nelson and Kenneth Derand Nelson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot south Byrd Street, $23,000

Debra Chilton and Melvin T. Chilton to Eddie Barker, lots B.F. Burgess Estate on Meadow Road, $35,000

Jason D. Turner and Michelle Anne Proffitt Turner to Caitlyn Diane McDaniel and Jonathon Austin Pulliam, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot North Spray Development, $95,000

Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, property Park Heights, $28,000

The Wright Company of NC, Inc., to Shamica McCollum, lot Hubbard Street, $164,000

Joseph Lamont Robertson and Dennice A. Robertson to Brandy Marie Valdez, lot Early Avenue, $123,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Vanessa Collins to CGS Environmental Services, LLC, 3.00 acres Reddie Road, $11,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Alva L. Fair Jr. and Amanda Wilson Fair to Brittany Nicole Floyd, lot Ravenwood Estates, section E, $250,000

John M. Boutin to Caitlyn Brooke Smith, lot Washington Street, $92,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Janice Richardson Tate, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase II, $24,000

Ms. Brittany M. Ellison to Scarlett V. Horton, property “Survey for William Dick,” $28,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Lytle Allen to Karen Ann Thrasher, lot Circle Drive, $73,000

Jan Martin Lindsey and William Lindsey to Kathleen Walter, lot Courtland Place, $191,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Daniel B. Jones and Kelly B. Jones to Julie Williams, 36.51 acres Mayfield and Bark roads, $177,500

Benjamin Blake Evans and Sarah Slaydon Evans to Paul S. Poppino and Rachel KM Poppino, four tracts $189,500

Douglas A. Scholz and Jennifer L. Scholz to Benjamin Blake Evans and Sarah Slaydon Evans, three tracts WW Lillard Farm, $755,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Virginia Galloway to James A. Brown, lot Seedling Road or NC-2366, $192,000

Linda L. Wattenbarger to George William Haskin and Wentzie Wattenbarger Haskin, lots University Estates, $80,000

James Leon Murray Jr. to Terry Rhodes, lot Entrance Court, $6,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Calvin Montrelle Harris from Sharrisse Nicole Patrick-Harris

Marie Valdez Jimenez from Francisco Mendez Jimenez

Shalake Bershonah Edwards from Aujuel Laquon Baker

April Dawn Rodriguez from Trinidad Rodriguez Mejia

Jacqueline Lee Owens from Caesar Romero Owens

Joseph Grasselli from Jennifer Lynn Kanna

Ben Ray Todd from Ashley Pennell Todd

Ricky Pressley from Elaine Pressley-Solomon

Adelle Clarese Porter Manley from Leetuan D. Marley

Anna Lorene Pridgen from Linzy Travis Hill

Torian Dewayne Bryant from Allison Donnelle Bryant

Tori Markita Spann Fennell from Andre Curtis Fennell

