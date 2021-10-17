Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christopher M. Besermin and Joy C. Besermin to Katherine Abernethy Mazzoli, lot Griffin Road, $280,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Pamela Thompson Nelson and Kenneth Derand Nelson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot south Byrd Street, $23,000
Debra Chilton and Melvin T. Chilton to Eddie Barker, lots B.F. Burgess Estate on Meadow Road, $35,000
Jason D. Turner and Michelle Anne Proffitt Turner to Caitlyn Diane McDaniel and Jonathon Austin Pulliam, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot North Spray Development, $95,000
Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, property Park Heights, $28,000
The Wright Company of NC, Inc., to Shamica McCollum, lot Hubbard Street, $164,000
Joseph Lamont Robertson and Dennice A. Robertson to Brandy Marie Valdez, lot Early Avenue, $123,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Vanessa Collins to CGS Environmental Services, LLC, 3.00 acres Reddie Road, $11,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Alva L. Fair Jr. and Amanda Wilson Fair to Brittany Nicole Floyd, lot Ravenwood Estates, section E, $250,000
John M. Boutin to Caitlyn Brooke Smith, lot Washington Street, $92,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Janice Richardson Tate, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase II, $24,000
Ms. Brittany M. Ellison to Scarlett V. Horton, property “Survey for William Dick,” $28,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Lytle Allen to Karen Ann Thrasher, lot Circle Drive, $73,000
Jan Martin Lindsey and William Lindsey to Kathleen Walter, lot Courtland Place, $191,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Daniel B. Jones and Kelly B. Jones to Julie Williams, 36.51 acres Mayfield and Bark roads, $177,500
Benjamin Blake Evans and Sarah Slaydon Evans to Paul S. Poppino and Rachel KM Poppino, four tracts $189,500
Douglas A. Scholz and Jennifer L. Scholz to Benjamin Blake Evans and Sarah Slaydon Evans, three tracts WW Lillard Farm, $755,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Virginia Galloway to James A. Brown, lot Seedling Road or NC-2366, $192,000
Linda L. Wattenbarger to George William Haskin and Wentzie Wattenbarger Haskin, lots University Estates, $80,000
James Leon Murray Jr. to Terry Rhodes, lot Entrance Court, $6,000
Divorces granted
Calvin Montrelle Harris from Sharrisse Nicole Patrick-Harris
Marie Valdez Jimenez from Francisco Mendez Jimenez
Shalake Bershonah Edwards from Aujuel Laquon Baker
April Dawn Rodriguez from Trinidad Rodriguez Mejia
Jacqueline Lee Owens from Caesar Romero Owens
Joseph Grasselli from Jennifer Lynn Kanna
Ben Ray Todd from Ashley Pennell Todd
Ricky Pressley from Elaine Pressley-Solomon
Adelle Clarese Porter Manley from Leetuan D. Marley
Anna Lorene Pridgen from Linzy Travis Hill
Torian Dewayne Bryant from Allison Donnelle Bryant
Tori Markita Spann Fennell from Andre Curtis Fennell