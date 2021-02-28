Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carla J. Johnson and David Collier, along with Jonathan Collier and McKenzie Lynn Avey to Sabrina L. McNeill, property “Final Plat Major Subdivision Twin Creeks, phase III,” $196,000
Daisy Mae Priddy to South Rockingham Corporate Park, LLC, of NC, lot NC-220, $250,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Terri Lynn Altizer-Mercado and John Jesus Mercado, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $331,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Joseph R. Mercado, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $321,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ribbon Home SPVII, LLC, of Delaware, to Lindy K. Robbins, lots Jay Street (on JH Hampton Estate), $115,000
Ernest Hodges and Mary Hodges to Kenon Shay Hickman, lot Summit Loop, $60,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Theresa A. Carpenter to Michelle M. Palm, lots NC-1128 on Sardis Church Road, $170,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Chad L. Wall and Dan River Oil Company Inc. of NC to Larry Michael Claybrook, four tracts NC-770, $40,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, of NC, to Nathaniel B. Wittenbrook and Lauren H. Wittenbrook, lot NC-65, $270,000
Howard L. Briggs and Gayle P. Briggs to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, and Cornerstone Investment Properties, LLC, lot Niblick Drive, $85,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Cindy Lea Edwards and Markus Frederick Edwards to Jose G. Rodriguez Ponce, lot McCoy Street, $18,000
Terrance F. Larman and Darlene M. Larman to Adam D. Norman and Heather M. Norman, 1.5 acres Huffines Mill Road or NC-2359, $160,000
Mercedes Rodriguez to Alan Bryenton, 2.96 acres NC-87, $21,000
Helen McGee James to Kendall J. Simmons and Katie M. Simmons, two tracts Kimbro Acres, $134,000
Thuong Le to William Curtis, lot Graves Street, $50,000
Adam Hart Chrisco and Whitney Grogan Chrisco to Eliud Mendoza Luqueno and Dayli Patricia Ortiz, lots Oak Hills, $137,500
Allen Lee Worley III and Michele Sutton Worley to Deborah W. Hearn and Jeffrey Hearn, lots J.E. McGehee property, $53,000
Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, of NC, to Robert D. Brame Jr. and Anna N. Brame, lot Waters Edge on Lake Meadows Drive, $70,000
Donald W. Cox Jr. and Sharon Cox to Gloria O. Statton, lot Roberts Road, $170,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Clyde Lawrence plus Sharon L. Myers and Charles Myers, to Blaise A. McLaughlin and Kimberly Shack, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wolf Island Road, $169,000
Chris Moore and Kristal Moore to Christopher T. McGeeHee and Elizabeth D. McGeeHee, lot Crutchfield Road Estates, phase 2, $160,000
Connie Gail Krause, Trustee of Connie Gail Krause GST Exempt Trust, to Carolina Firearms Training & Consulting, LLC, lot Benton Road, $50,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Brian A. French and Cassandra M. French to Juliet Denise Hale, lot Cedar Lane, $136,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Rebecca Ann Ramsing Bass from Jesse James Bass
Tiffany G. Campbell Locklear from Timothy Lee Locklear
Marquis Alexander Little from Charnice Little
William Edward Jackson from Bonnie Virginia F. Jackson
Kenyata Nikko McCoy from Rodney McCoy