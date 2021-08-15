 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charlie W. Adams II to I Do Swipe Inc. of Delaware, tracts A&B “Property of Charlie W. Adams II,” $950,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Marvin H. Woodall Jr. to Agustin Aguirre and Jose Aguirre, lot Jackson Street, $25,000

Robert P. Almeida and Joetta K. Almeida to Garrett Bass and Rebecca Bell Bass, lot The Oaks subdivision, $290,000

Annie B. Roger, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Joyce M. Rogers, POA, to Julie G. Ellington, lot Harrison Street, Unit #6, $135,000

New Centre Development Company of NC, to Cook Out-Eden in NC, property Van Buren Road, $600,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Mickey Odell Johnson and Linda Johnson to Joseph Rigert and Kathleen Rigert, lot K-Fork Road, $19,500

Kevin P. Henry plus Melanie Shemo Barnes and Nathan Barnes, to Morgan Elizabeth Ellington, lot Map 2 of Washington Mills Company, $130,000

Robyn T. Neal to Tyler Blake Jones, lot MA-CA subdivision, section E, $138,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Maurice L. Raynor Jr. and Mary Raynor to Thaddeus J. Gray III, 19.273 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Maurice L. Raynor,” $110,000

Larry Vince Rector to Thaddeus J. Gray III, lot US-220, $7,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Howard Scott Marsh to Adam Eugene Moore and Kasandra Reynolds, lot Vance Street Extension, $150,000

Alfred Hearp Jr. and Carolyn Hearp to Joseph M. Vipperman, lots Coleman Street, $52,000

Charlotte Floyd to Danielle Denise Cureton, lot Colonial Avenue, $215,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Jason Leander Nidiffer and Ann Marie Scales, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, one acre “Minor Subdivision Plat of Survey … for Harry and Mary Griffin,” $138,500

Vickie D. Jarrett and Everett N. Jarrett Jr. to Matthew J. Trull, two tracts Rocky Ford Road or Schoolhouse Road, $78,000

Harry W. Rakestraw and Janet B. Rakestraw to Arron Clay Jones and Suzanne Ore Jones, 8.329 acres “Minor Subdivision Plat of Survey for Harry Rakestraw and Janet Rakestraw,” $64,000

Nelson Carl Walker and Maria M. Walker to Jose G. Rodriguez, lots Walnut Street (also J.R. Walker property), $70,000

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to Jonathan S. Davis and Mary A. Davis, 2.287 acres Johnson Road, $295,000

Jerry Hanks Sr. and Melissa Bray Hanks to Jerry Lee Hanks Jr., lot Country Club Estates, (on Westover Drive at Field View Street), $89,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

William A. Coleman Jr., along with Phyllis Coleman Perkinson and William Mark Perkinson to Jane Allen Tilley, lot Power Line Road, $140,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

William Craig Wood to William Tyler Yates and Tabbatha Lynn Yates, lot Glen Farms Estate, $295,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Alberto Gustavo Joniaux from Gabriela Pezo-Reyna

Gerald Farin Stanford from Wanda Ann Stanford

Alexis Raynelle Whidbee from Dalen O’Shay Spence

Scottie Lee Phillips from Carleen Leigh Phillips

Charles Kenneth Lavery Jr. from Sandra Carroll Lavery

Randolph S. Price Jr. from Jessica Renee Price

Janice D. Williams from Larry Darnell Williams

Marquise Edward Durant from Brianna Arielle Durant

Robert Barrie Ridenhour Jr. from Stefanie Ellen Ridenhour

Telisha R. Hill Chapman from Gene Valentine Chapman

Barry Neil McGee from Jacquelyn Michelle McGee

