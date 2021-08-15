Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charlie W. Adams II to I Do Swipe Inc. of Delaware, tracts A&B “Property of Charlie W. Adams II,” $950,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Marvin H. Woodall Jr. to Agustin Aguirre and Jose Aguirre, lot Jackson Street, $25,000
Robert P. Almeida and Joetta K. Almeida to Garrett Bass and Rebecca Bell Bass, lot The Oaks subdivision, $290,000
Annie B. Roger, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Joyce M. Rogers, POA, to Julie G. Ellington, lot Harrison Street, Unit #6, $135,000
New Centre Development Company of NC, to Cook Out-Eden in NC, property Van Buren Road, $600,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Mickey Odell Johnson and Linda Johnson to Joseph Rigert and Kathleen Rigert, lot K-Fork Road, $19,500
Kevin P. Henry plus Melanie Shemo Barnes and Nathan Barnes, to Morgan Elizabeth Ellington, lot Map 2 of Washington Mills Company, $130,000
Robyn T. Neal to Tyler Blake Jones, lot MA-CA subdivision, section E, $138,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Maurice L. Raynor Jr. and Mary Raynor to Thaddeus J. Gray III, 19.273 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Maurice L. Raynor,” $110,000
Larry Vince Rector to Thaddeus J. Gray III, lot US-220, $7,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Howard Scott Marsh to Adam Eugene Moore and Kasandra Reynolds, lot Vance Street Extension, $150,000
Alfred Hearp Jr. and Carolyn Hearp to Joseph M. Vipperman, lots Coleman Street, $52,000
Charlotte Floyd to Danielle Denise Cureton, lot Colonial Avenue, $215,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Jason Leander Nidiffer and Ann Marie Scales, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, one acre “Minor Subdivision Plat of Survey … for Harry and Mary Griffin,” $138,500
Vickie D. Jarrett and Everett N. Jarrett Jr. to Matthew J. Trull, two tracts Rocky Ford Road or Schoolhouse Road, $78,000
Harry W. Rakestraw and Janet B. Rakestraw to Arron Clay Jones and Suzanne Ore Jones, 8.329 acres “Minor Subdivision Plat of Survey for Harry Rakestraw and Janet Rakestraw,” $64,000
Nelson Carl Walker and Maria M. Walker to Jose G. Rodriguez, lots Walnut Street (also J.R. Walker property), $70,000
Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to Jonathan S. Davis and Mary A. Davis, 2.287 acres Johnson Road, $295,000
Jerry Hanks Sr. and Melissa Bray Hanks to Jerry Lee Hanks Jr., lot Country Club Estates, (on Westover Drive at Field View Street), $89,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
William A. Coleman Jr., along with Phyllis Coleman Perkinson and William Mark Perkinson to Jane Allen Tilley, lot Power Line Road, $140,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
William Craig Wood to William Tyler Yates and Tabbatha Lynn Yates, lot Glen Farms Estate, $295,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Alberto Gustavo Joniaux from Gabriela Pezo-Reyna
Gerald Farin Stanford from Wanda Ann Stanford
Alexis Raynelle Whidbee from Dalen O’Shay Spence
Scottie Lee Phillips from Carleen Leigh Phillips
Charles Kenneth Lavery Jr. from Sandra Carroll Lavery
Randolph S. Price Jr. from Jessica Renee Price
Janice D. Williams from Larry Darnell Williams
Marquise Edward Durant from Brianna Arielle Durant
Robert Barrie Ridenhour Jr. from Stefanie Ellen Ridenhour