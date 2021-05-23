Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Scott A. Blair and Cheryl L. Blair to Michael James Weaver and Laura Grace Weaver, lot Hunters Forest subdivision, $364,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Russell G. Mitchell to Brason Properties, LLC, lot and half Kemp Turner & Saunders addition, $33,500
Better Homes & Rentals of NC, LLC, to Alvin Henry Jr., lot Burton Street, $75,000
James W. Mitchell and Vivian Mitchell to Caleb Matthew McArthur, lot Glovenia Street Development, $89,000
Lori Nichols M. Brown and Brooks Brown to Lisa Dawn Lipford Pyrtle and Michael Timothy Pyrtle, lot west Fieldcrest Road, $40,500
Charlene D. Peeler to Felicia Brigman Frey, (Free Trader), and Carolyn Lee Campbell, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dallas Street, $110,000
Northridge Development Corp. to SAS Aguirre, LLC, lot Summit Place, phase three, $55,000
Daniel Dickens and Brandi Dickens to James A. Webb and Vicki A. Webb, lot Maryland Avenue (in Draper Development), $89,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Larry E. Tucker and Mary Ann Tucker to Christopher S. Morales and Scott Williams Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property tracts Washington Mills Company (on 2nd Avenue), $265,000
Mitchie Dean Barrett and Heather Faye Fletcher to Terry C. Smith, lots Mountain Valley Development, $155,000
Sandy M. Neugent and Jeffrey A. Neugent to Cindy S. Cardwell, one acre NC-1320, $29,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Christine Holliday and Joseph David Brian Holliday to Jeffrey Alan Scholl and Pamela Jean Scholl, lot Country Park, phase II, $294,000
Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, plus Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer to Chase Jackson and Kaitlyn Jackson, lot Carey Lane, $142,000
Joel T. Kolman and Susan Kolman to John MacEntyre Allen and Sushmita DeAllen, 10.001 acres “Plat of Survey for Jami Mannion,” $200,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jack Katerberg and Donna Katerberg to Justine Falcone and Timothy Williams, lot Benton Lane, $272,000
Stonehaven Homes Inc. to John E. Harris II, lot Birchwood Drive, $225,000
Carolina Acquisitions LLC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc., lot River Run, phase IV, $40,000
Korie Braxton Rethaford and Rebecca F. Swearingen to Chantell D. Hall, lot Village Oaks, phase 3, $230,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christina B. Austin to John F. Gerringer and Laura Coley Gerringer, lot Sandy Cross Road, $150,000
Steven K. McCollum to Carter Hunt McCollum, lot Durhams Trail, $103,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
University Estates Inc. to Carlos Zarate Arias and Delia Deanis Balderas Rubio, lot University Estates, $6,000
John H. Scott to Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $20,000
Susan Lynn Ferryman and William Lance Ferryman to Pamela L. Doyle and Joshua T. Doyle, 4.722 acres Butter Road, $220,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Destanie Nicole Hopper from Michael Steven Heafner
Hayley Simone Ellington from Clifton Deran Ellington
Danny Ledale Thomas from Kenya M. Kennedy
Markisha L. Nicholson from Kenneth Derwin Brown
Brittany Lynn Johnsen Whitley from Charles Brandon Whitley