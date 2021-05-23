 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Scott A. Blair and Cheryl L. Blair to Michael James Weaver and Laura Grace Weaver, lot Hunters Forest subdivision, $364,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Russell G. Mitchell to Brason Properties, LLC, lot and half Kemp Turner & Saunders addition, $33,500

Better Homes & Rentals of NC, LLC, to Alvin Henry Jr., lot Burton Street, $75,000

James W. Mitchell and Vivian Mitchell to Caleb Matthew McArthur, lot Glovenia Street Development, $89,000

Lori Nichols M. Brown and Brooks Brown to Lisa Dawn Lipford Pyrtle and Michael Timothy Pyrtle, lot west Fieldcrest Road, $40,500

Charlene D. Peeler to Felicia Brigman Frey, (Free Trader), and Carolyn Lee Campbell, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dallas Street, $110,000

Northridge Development Corp. to SAS Aguirre, LLC, lot Summit Place, phase three, $55,000

Daniel Dickens and Brandi Dickens to James A. Webb and Vicki A. Webb, lot Maryland Avenue (in Draper Development), $89,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Larry E. Tucker and Mary Ann Tucker to Christopher S. Morales and Scott Williams Davis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property tracts Washington Mills Company (on 2nd Avenue), $265,000

Mitchie Dean Barrett and Heather Faye Fletcher to Terry C. Smith, lots Mountain Valley Development, $155,000

Sandy M. Neugent and Jeffrey A. Neugent to Cindy S. Cardwell, one acre NC-1320, $29,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Christine Holliday and Joseph David Brian Holliday to Jeffrey Alan Scholl and Pamela Jean Scholl, lot Country Park, phase II, $294,000

Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, plus Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer to Chase Jackson and Kaitlyn Jackson, lot Carey Lane, $142,000

Joel T. Kolman and Susan Kolman to John MacEntyre Allen and Sushmita DeAllen, 10.001 acres “Plat of Survey for Jami Mannion,” $200,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jack Katerberg and Donna Katerberg to Justine Falcone and Timothy Williams, lot Benton Lane, $272,000

Stonehaven Homes Inc. to John E. Harris II, lot Birchwood Drive, $225,000

Carolina Acquisitions LLC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc., lot River Run, phase IV, $40,000

Korie Braxton Rethaford and Rebecca F. Swearingen to Chantell D. Hall, lot Village Oaks, phase 3, $230,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christina B. Austin to John F. Gerringer and Laura Coley Gerringer, lot Sandy Cross Road, $150,000

Steven K. McCollum to Carter Hunt McCollum, lot Durhams Trail, $103,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

University Estates Inc. to Carlos Zarate Arias and Delia Deanis Balderas Rubio, lot University Estates, $6,000

John H. Scott to Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $20,000

Susan Lynn Ferryman and William Lance Ferryman to Pamela L. Doyle and Joshua T. Doyle, 4.722 acres Butter Road, $220,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Destanie Nicole Hopper from Michael Steven Heafner

Hayley Simone Ellington from Clifton Deran Ellington

Danny Ledale Thomas from Kenya M. Kennedy

Markisha L. Nicholson from Kenneth Derwin Brown

Brittany Lynn Johnsen Whitley from Charles Brandon Whitley

Jacqueline Shawn Taylor Moody from Antwan Juwell Moody

Lisa Kay Banks Irwin from Gary Thomas Irwin

Anna Brechtelsbauer Pettitt from Charles Randy Pettitt

Emily Nicole Lovelace from Randy Lee Lovelace Jr.

