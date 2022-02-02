Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Larry E. Zinkan and Donna D.A. Zinkan to Carolyn Salanger and Francis Salanger, along with Barbara Vinal and Richard Vinal, property Country Estates subdivision, $570,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mary Jo Pratt Cooley and Charles A. Cooley Jr. to Emily L. Gillie, 5.004 acres Ginny Road, $160,000
Martha Livengood and Wesley A. Livengood Jr. to Garrett Group Real Estate, LLC, lot Sixth and Bryant streets, $60,000
James D. Allen and Sara Victoria Allen to Kevin Lee Bray, lot J.H. Hampton Estate, $120,000
Ray Anthony Graves Jr. to Frederick Spieth Steinhauer, lot Charlie D. Hairston addition, $73,000
Stephen G. Hylton and Abby W. Hylton to Kayla M. Jones, lots Oakland resubdivision, section 2, $229,000
John W. Cassell to LH Carolinas Properties, LLC, property Meadow Road at Pierce Street, $160,000
Christopher Ray Draughn and Kristi Draughn to Candice M. Williams and Christopher M. Craddock, two tracts or 1.477 acres $160,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Bruce David Hunt and Brittany Anne Vaden to Forest Crest Farm, LLC, of NC, 51.34 acres Odell Road, $370,000
Paul J. Gauthier and Grace Falcon to Joshua Aaron Hiller, lot Dogwood Acres, phase IV, $280,000
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot west Decatur Street, $59,500
Carolyn Michelle Norman to David Wayne McDaniel, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase 3, $185,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Deep Springs Golf and Country Club Inc. to Alvin Eugene Adkins Jr. and Sandy B. Adkins, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $28,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Laura Odom Ellington to Brandon E. Teague and Lydia M. Teague, lot Norman Farm Road, $270,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Gina Barnes, property Cunningham Mill Road, $185,000
O. Eddie Green and Georgie L. Green to Bisceglari Wilson, three tracts $120,000
Mary M. Scott, through her attorney-In-Fact, James Richard Scott Jr., to Charlie Watson Adams II, lot Roberson Street, $285,000
Travis Grogan and Heather Grogan to Charlene D. Peeler, lots Country Club Estates, section 2, $160,000
Richard Cole to Amanda Berenguer, lot Candy Creek Road, $192,000
Jimmy Laurio Cummings and Latifa Faiza Cummings to CMH Homes Inc., 1.075 acres US-Hwy. 158, $18,000
Christopher M. Hall and Lisa Anderson Hall to Abigail C. Miller and Michael C. Miller, lot Grooms Road, $460,000
Bruce G. Lasley to Brandon James Pica, a Free Trader, 6.899 acres +/- Knowles Road, $185,000
Paul Timothy Knight and Sharon Campbell Knight to Kenneth W. Prevette Jr. and Caroll P. Prevette, property “Survey Plat for Kenneth W. and Caroll P. Prevette,” $105,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Anthony Allen Barnes, three tracts $86,000
Tanner Lynn Kendrick to Felicia Yvette Murph and Andrew Jeremiah Murph, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, $195,000
Stuart B. Kester and Jean E. Kester to Karen Sue Romito and Steven R. Romito, plus Talia Linn Romito, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot River Run subsidivison, phase III, $271,000
Sarah C. Amick and Timothy Cecil Amick, plus Suzanna Campbell to Suzanna Campbell, 2.00 acres Boyd Road, $40,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Kenneth W. Ferguson and Linda Ferguson to Naomi Riley, 1.05 acres Williamsburg Acres, $143,500
John A. Lunderman II and Vicky Lunderman to David K. Black and Heidi Black, 7.527 acres Survey P.G. Tate property, $229,000
Divorces granted
Coty Danielle Huggins Locklear from Jonathan Locklear
Susan D. Wilson Gillingham from Timothy Alan Gillingham
Jennifer Leigh Wooten Deal from Reginald Eugene Deal III