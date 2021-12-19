Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Madison Price Properties, LLC, DOA M P Properties, to Carolina Homevestors, LLC, lot Boles Street, $65,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Austin James Lewis and Nancy Mary Lewis to Platinum Builders of NC Inc., property Final Plat Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase 2, $770,000
Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Andrew Karl Parker and Kelly Nicole Van Veld, 2.338 acres $40,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Monica T. Stewart, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $398,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles Alan Ray and Myra M. Ray, by and through her attorney-In-Fact, Charles A. Ray, POA, to Hector Noe Rivera Torres, lot Fieldcrest Street, $32,000
Virginia Shelton Cochran, plus Angela Shelton Ayers and Arty L. Ayers, to Melissa M. Walker, lot Elm Street, $43,000
Dennis A. Kefalas and Margaret H. Kefalas to Ray A. Wood and Cheryl C. Wood, lot south Hamilton Street, $185,000
Robert S. Stanley and Cindy H. Stanley to Ransley N. Garrow, 9.9 acres Young Road, $40,000
Larry S. Nance and Rebecca Nance, plus Danny K. Nance, along with Betty Jean N. Barber and Eddie Barber to Jesse Wayne Fargis, property NC-87, $71,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church, by and through its Trustees and Elder, to Nita Davis, two tracts Second Avenue and Tatum Street, $80,000
Timothy K. Stevens and Jodi L. Stevens to Timothy Kyle Stevens, lot McKinley Woods subdivision, $75,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Kenneth L. Peterkin and Sherence Peterkin to Robert H. Colandrea Jr. and Nancy A. Colandrea, lot The Homestead, $144,000
Donald L. Pruitt to Toni M. Shaffer, lot NC-1300, $125,000
Pine State Builders Inc. to Timothy J. Rigney, lot Beech Bend Court, phase 2, $228,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Glenwood Reidsville Company, LLC, to East Best, LLC, of New York, 1.19 acres +/- “Revision of Parcels I, II, and III, Trent Subdivision,” $105,000
Lisa Bradley to Carla Jean Smallwood, lots Map A of old R.R. Saunders property $95,000
Andrew Clark and Demetria Clark to Cody Morgan Nelson and Chelsea Yeatts Nelson, lot Lindsey Street, $140,000
David R. Williamson, along with Donna M. Griffin and Harold R. Griffin, to Constant Lee Mayberry, lot South Main Street, $150,000
Kristen Rose Perkinson and Melissa Lynn Winant to Matthew Mobley and Scarlett Deloach, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Race Track property on South Park Drive, $170,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Kent W. Page to Stephen Tyler Lahnum and Kristen Nicole Lahnum, as tenants-by-the-entirety, 7.50 acres Kent Road, $45,000
Michael H. Bullock and Rhonda R. Bullock to Dennis Forsythe and Christy Forsythe, lot Stephens Road, $41,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
LaQuincia L. Cousar Brown from Gregory Charles Brown
Shane Anton Inman Jr. from Cameron Deon Harston
Lawrence Wade Bush from Jennifer Marie Bush
Alyssa Leigh Pickett Trejo from Dillan James Trejo
Yolanda Anthony Black from Lapatrick Thomas Black
Gina Gilmore Lipscomb from Eric Anthony Lipscomb
Shirley Davis O. Hines from Robert Earl Hines