Rockingham County public records
PUBLIC RECORDS

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Madison Price Properties, LLC, DOA M P Properties, to Carolina Homevestors, LLC, lot Boles Street, $65,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Austin James Lewis and Nancy Mary Lewis to Platinum Builders of NC Inc., property Final Plat Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase 2, $770,000

Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Andrew Karl Parker and Kelly Nicole Van Veld, 2.338 acres $40,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Monica T. Stewart, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $398,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles Alan Ray and Myra M. Ray, by and through her attorney-In-Fact, Charles A. Ray, POA, to Hector Noe Rivera Torres, lot Fieldcrest Street, $32,000

Virginia Shelton Cochran, plus Angela Shelton Ayers and Arty L. Ayers, to Melissa M. Walker, lot Elm Street, $43,000

Dennis A. Kefalas and Margaret H. Kefalas to Ray A. Wood and Cheryl C. Wood, lot south Hamilton Street, $185,000

Robert S. Stanley and Cindy H. Stanley to Ransley N. Garrow, 9.9 acres Young Road, $40,000

Larry S. Nance and Rebecca Nance, plus Danny K. Nance, along with Betty Jean N. Barber and Eddie Barber to Jesse Wayne Fargis, property NC-87, $71,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church, by and through its Trustees and Elder, to Nita Davis, two tracts Second Avenue and Tatum Street, $80,000

Timothy K. Stevens and Jodi L. Stevens to Timothy Kyle Stevens, lot McKinley Woods subdivision, $75,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Kenneth L. Peterkin and Sherence Peterkin to Robert H. Colandrea Jr. and Nancy A. Colandrea, lot The Homestead, $144,000

Donald L. Pruitt to Toni M. Shaffer, lot NC-1300, $125,000

Pine State Builders Inc. to Timothy J. Rigney, lot Beech Bend Court, phase 2, $228,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Glenwood Reidsville Company, LLC, to East Best, LLC, of New York, 1.19 acres +/- “Revision of Parcels I, II, and III, Trent Subdivision,” $105,000

Lisa Bradley to Carla Jean Smallwood, lots Map A of old R.R. Saunders property $95,000

Andrew Clark and Demetria Clark to Cody Morgan Nelson and Chelsea Yeatts Nelson, lot Lindsey Street, $140,000

David R. Williamson, along with Donna M. Griffin and Harold R. Griffin, to Constant Lee Mayberry, lot South Main Street, $150,000

Kristen Rose Perkinson and Melissa Lynn Winant to Matthew Mobley and Scarlett Deloach, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Race Track property on South Park Drive, $170,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Kent W. Page to Stephen Tyler Lahnum and Kristen Nicole Lahnum, as tenants-by-the-entirety, 7.50 acres Kent Road, $45,000

Michael H. Bullock and Rhonda R. Bullock to Dennis Forsythe and Christy Forsythe, lot Stephens Road, $41,000

Divorces granted

LaQuincia L. Cousar Brown from Gregory Charles Brown

Shane Anton Inman Jr. from Cameron Deon Harston

Lawrence Wade Bush from Jennifer Marie Bush

Alyssa Leigh Pickett Trejo from Dillan James Trejo

Yolanda Anthony Black from Lapatrick Thomas Black

Gina Gilmore Lipscomb from Eric Anthony Lipscomb

Shirley Davis O. Hines from Robert Earl Hines

Anthony Kendall Gray from Wanzalene Gray

Kenneth Forrest Ives from Nikia Ennals Ives

Angela Tamika Rodgers from Raymond D. Emerald Rodgers

David Shane Brittain from Tonya Sue Brittain

Leilani A. Battle Barton from Earl Tyrone Barton

