Rockingham County Public Records

Reidsville Centre, LLC, of NC, to The Big R Food Stores Inc. of NC, two parcels on north Pierce Street plus Meadow Road and Pierce Street, $550,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Melissa Tilley and James Tilley to Eric Ryan Beckstrom and Hillary Michelle Puckett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pilot View Estates, section B, $170,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Celia Anne W. James and Kenneth L. James to Robert N. Hall, three tracts (including NC-135), $135,000.

Travis Austin Cantrell and Claire Vanderford Cantrell to Joshua Brandon Wilson and Savanna Megan Wilson, three tracts 11th Avenue, $376,000.

Johnnie D. Smith and Logan B. Smith to Christine Sharpe, lot Glenn Street, $195,000.

Estelle N. Craig, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Rhonda Lynn Craig, to Reginald Staples and Ashlea Staples, lot Rolling Knolls, $157,500.

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Clyde Lester Evans Jr. to Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans, three tracts $106,000.