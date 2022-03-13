 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County Public Records
Rockingham County Public Records

Property Transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Jill D. Simpson to Ronald E. Strader and Jodie W. Strader, lot Westover Terrace, $100,000.

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bruce R. McCarty and Diana Dee McCarty to Travis Austin Cantrell and Claire Vanderford Cantrell, lots Greenfield, $400,000.

Robert S. Wilson and Candy S. Wilson to CMH Homes Inc., 3.348 acres “Plat of Survey for Robert S. and Candy S. Wilson,” $42,500.

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Nicholas Wayne Stainback and Rebecca Lee Stainback, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $383,000.

Ms. Karen L. Franklin to Christopher M. Motes, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase two, $175,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bryant W. French and Bridget B. French to Ralph Brooks, lot Map of Irvin River Heights, $245,000.

David C. Johnson and Karen R. Johnson to Wright/Cohen Properties, LLC, lot north Hale Street, $79,000.

Lidl US Operations, LLC, of Delaware, to Dayspring Equities, LLC, of NC, 4.18 acres South Van Buren Road, $2 million.

Reidsville Centre, LLC, of NC, to The Big R Food Stores Inc. of NC, two parcels on north Pierce Street plus Meadow Road and Pierce Street, $550,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Melissa Tilley and James Tilley to Eric Ryan Beckstrom and Hillary Michelle Puckett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pilot View Estates, section B, $170,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Celia Anne W. James and Kenneth L. James to Robert N. Hall, three tracts (including NC-135), $135,000.

Travis Austin Cantrell and Claire Vanderford Cantrell to Joshua Brandon Wilson and Savanna Megan Wilson, three tracts 11th Avenue, $376,000.

Johnnie D. Smith and Logan B. Smith to Christine Sharpe, lot Glenn Street, $195,000.

Estelle N. Craig, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Rhonda Lynn Craig, to Reginald Staples and Ashlea Staples, lot Rolling Knolls, $157,500.

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Clyde Lester Evans Jr. to Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans, three tracts $106,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John William Morrison IV and Ashley R. Morrison to Milli Enterprises, LLC, lot Amos Street, $20,000.

Douglas Tervon Smith to Kristy Price and James Price, lot Sherwood Drive, $260,000.

MNS Properties of NC, LLC, to JES Properties of NC, LLC, lots west Lindsey Street, $85,000.

Lynne Ruth Szuts and Andrew Charles Szuts to Michael L. Francis and Alison C. Francis, property of King Holdings of Reidsville, LLC, $259,000.

Michael Christopher Allen and Sara Tomlinson to Carol Sue Milford and Christopher Q. Roberts, lot Grooms Road, $200,000.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase one combined, $36,000.

Divorces

Divorces granted in District Court

Anthony Demont Lee from Lydiah I. Onsongo.

Johnnie W. Foster from Gwendolyn E. Foster.

Nadine Lynn Money from Steven Scott Money.

James Henry Ray Jr. from Brandys Lakya Ray.

Marilyn Ann Cumberlander Robinson from Keith Bryant Robinson.

Michelle Hendrickson James from Clarence Edward James III.

Alexander Solis Vargas from Sara Duran Vargas.

Tammy Liles Lee from James Richard Romine III.

Jennifer Nicole Baker Lain from Jimmy Ryan Lain.

Benny Aaron Lyons from Tammy Marie Lyons.

Margie Lee Smith Little from Risden Tyler Little.

