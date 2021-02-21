Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Louis Neal Stegall and Heather Webb Stegall to Candacy P. Ivey, lot Elam Avenue, $103,000
Shirley Freeman to Kenneth Eugene Craven Sr., lots Meadow Road, $82,000
David W. Wood and Kimberly Wood to Terry L. Wood and Sheila Wood, tracts Bryant Street, $50,000
Starling W. Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn to Robert Dustin Coltrane, 3.25 acres +/- Survey for Starling Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn,” $175,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Edward Peach and Connie P. Peach to Kristen N. Joyce and Tyler Hunt Joyce, lot Hunter Street, $259,000
James L. Tilley and Shirley A. Tilley to Johnny Ray Sanford, 46.99 acres, $179,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc. to Casey Nicole Vick, lots Mountain Valley Development, $159,000
Vivian C. Priddy to Christopher S. Avis, lot Poe Street, $44,000
Walter W. Cummings and Brenda E. Cummings, as joint tenants-in-common, to Said Benhammou, lot Deep Springs Club Inc., section C, $310,000
Jacob A. Shelton and Samantha A. Shelton to Jacob Martin and Corey Jordan, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 12.2 acres Wray Road, $225,000
Wanda Martin Freeman and Timothy Andrew Freeman to Randy R. Martin, two parcels W.T. Lauten Development, $20,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Sidney S. Cox and Brenda J. Cox to Carla S. Maxwell, lot Deerfield Estates subdivision, $140,000
Kristi Price Marshall and Paul W. Marshall to Catherine M. Pleasant, lots Dovefield subdivision, $165,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tommy W. Burnette Sr. and Sherleen S. Burnette to Bryan Gaidanowicz, lots Narrow Gauge Road, $400,000
Hugh E. Fraser III and Frances E. DeChurch to Gregory D. Williams and Christina R. Williams, property Pennington Road and adjacent lot Penn Lake Drive, $550,000
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Paula Tillotson Sanchez, lots Sands Circle, $50,000
Paula Tillotson Sanchez and Jose Sanchez to Aurelio Beltran Benitez and Rosalina Martinez Valencia, lots Sands Circle, $50,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. of NC to Donna Kay Turner, lot Hubbard Street, $145,000
Eugene Wayne Miller Sr. and Laura S. Miller to Victor Allen Clifton and Nicholas Leon Clifton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Purcell Road, $35,000
Freeway Drive, LLC, of NC, to Innvest, LLC, of NC, tract Freeway Drive and South Park Drive, $480,000
Karen E. Pervier to David A. Corbett and Laura C. Corbett, 56.62 acres Olive Road, $650,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Lisa Dee Mullinax Stamey from Jackie Andrew Stamey
Deshaney L. Dunlap Page from Oliver Anthony Page
Heather Jordan Thomas from Demark Maurice Matthews
Randy Levi Alexander from Teresa Cowan Alexander
Elisha L. Edwards from David L. Edwards
Bryan Keith Moricle from Tracey Gay Moricle
Vanessa Ann Clark from Joseph Brian Clark
Samantha Dawn Vaughn from Alan Lee Vaughn
Alyssa Victoria Russell Jones from Jeffrey Scott Jones Jr.
Lorette Nicole G. Williams from Steven Darryl Williams Jr.
Latonia Lee Jackson Neal from Clinton Alexander Neal