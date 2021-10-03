Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Alice Hayes Taylor to Jose Abel Martinez Hernandez, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $35,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tonya Hall to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot Park Heights, section 23, $15,000
Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Tracey Shelton and Vivian Shelton, lot Overby Street, $54,000
James E. Beach and Tonya Beach Miller to Kathy Stultz Fulton, lots South Hamilton Street, $75,000
Rita H. Furguson to Wilma F. Coffey, lots Hampton Estate, $75,000
Tabatha G. Hall to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, of NC, lot Silver and Patterson streets, $35,000
Southern GRG, LLC, of NC, to Damien Bailey and Crystal Bailey, lot Woodbriar, phase 3, $13,000
Kevin D. Peters and Angela S. Peters to Willie Joe Meadows and Jamie W. Meadows, tract Lincoln Street, $15,000
Kevin L. Heath, ½ undivided interest, and Ernestine Gustin, plus Mark Heath (with ½ undivided interest), to Desiree Smith, 7.71 acres Ashley Loop, $221,500
Thomas P. Webster Jr. and Edwina W. Webster to Janet C. Millard and Elizabeth Kaylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot east Stadium Drive, $260,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
First Horizon Bank of Tennessee to Hawkins Investment Properties, LLC, lot Ayersville Road, $170,000
Christopher S. Avis and Kelly P. Avis to Reece Benton Avis, lot Poe Street, $88,000
Amanda Kennedy Carr and Colen R. Carr to Miguel Zavaleta and Patricia Riano, 4.429 acres Linda Drive, $42,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
David M. Shelton to Austin Paul Kurtz, lot US-Hwy. 220 Business, $21,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John N. Hester III and Donna C. Hester, along with Elisabeth S. Daley and Steven M. Daley, plus William S. Hester II and Linda M. Hester, and Hugh Scott Hester II, to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lots South Scales Street, $125,000
Randy H. Moorefield to Shawn R. Bowers, 9.00 acres NC-1523 and NC-1549, $20,000
Wilma F. Coffey to Michael Ware and Marva Ware, lots Indigo Creek Townhouse Assoc. Inc., on West Morehead Street, $119,000
McKinney and Son Builders Inc. of NC to Carol A. Winstead, 8.52 acres “Plat of Survey for McKinney and Son Builders Inc.,” $335,000
Brad Jason Baker and Leslie Baker to William J. Bottoms and Lauren Kendall Bottoms, three parcels PG McCoy Farm, $270,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Akeiba S. Campbell Ewald from Christopher A. Ewald
Kirsten Slade Conn from Michael Eugene Conn
Christopher Chad McKinney from Meghann Rose McKinney
Cara Sue Tuggle from Bradley Wayne Tuggle
Amy Corbin from Timmy Corbin
Christopher Ray Freeman from Sabrina Carlene Freeman
Laura Gauldin Ellison from Joey Wayne Ellison
Lashonda Patrice Willoughby from DeWayne McCoy
Jessie James Baker from Kaleena Ann Pruitt
Brittany Michelle Dooley from Jonathan David Dooley
Tanya Eve Stanley from David Ray Grady II
Lauren Nicole Ashby from Daniel Charles Vincent Sigrist
Priscilla Ann Cotton from Travis Tyrone Cotton
Beverly Nicole Sigmon from Kyle Woodrow Sigmon