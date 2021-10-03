 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Alice Hayes Taylor to Jose Abel Martinez Hernandez, lot Pepper Hill Farms, $35,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tonya Hall to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot Park Heights, section 23, $15,000

Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Tracey Shelton and Vivian Shelton, lot Overby Street, $54,000

James E. Beach and Tonya Beach Miller to Kathy Stultz Fulton, lots South Hamilton Street, $75,000

Rita H. Furguson to Wilma F. Coffey, lots Hampton Estate, $75,000

Tabatha G. Hall to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, of NC, lot Silver and Patterson streets, $35,000

Southern GRG, LLC, of NC, to Damien Bailey and Crystal Bailey, lot Woodbriar, phase 3, $13,000

Kevin D. Peters and Angela S. Peters to Willie Joe Meadows and Jamie W. Meadows, tract Lincoln Street, $15,000

Kevin L. Heath, ½ undivided interest, and Ernestine Gustin, plus Mark Heath (with ½ undivided interest), to Desiree Smith, 7.71 acres Ashley Loop, $221,500

Thomas P. Webster Jr. and Edwina W. Webster to Janet C. Millard and Elizabeth Kaylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot east Stadium Drive, $260,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

First Horizon Bank of Tennessee to Hawkins Investment Properties, LLC, lot Ayersville Road, $170,000

Christopher S. Avis and Kelly P. Avis to Reece Benton Avis, lot Poe Street, $88,000

Amanda Kennedy Carr and Colen R. Carr to Miguel Zavaleta and Patricia Riano, 4.429 acres Linda Drive, $42,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

David M. Shelton to Austin Paul Kurtz, lot US-Hwy. 220 Business, $21,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John N. Hester III and Donna C. Hester, along with Elisabeth S. Daley and Steven M. Daley, plus William S. Hester II and Linda M. Hester, and Hugh Scott Hester II, to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, lots South Scales Street, $125,000

Randy H. Moorefield to Shawn R. Bowers, 9.00 acres NC-1523 and NC-1549, $20,000

Wilma F. Coffey to Michael Ware and Marva Ware, lots Indigo Creek Townhouse Assoc. Inc., on West Morehead Street, $119,000

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. of NC to Carol A. Winstead, 8.52 acres “Plat of Survey for McKinney and Son Builders Inc.,” $335,000

Brad Jason Baker and Leslie Baker to William J. Bottoms and Lauren Kendall Bottoms, three parcels PG McCoy Farm, $270,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Akeiba S. Campbell Ewald from Christopher A. Ewald

Kirsten Slade Conn from Michael Eugene Conn

Christopher Chad McKinney from Meghann Rose McKinney

Cara Sue Tuggle from Bradley Wayne Tuggle

Amy Corbin from Timmy Corbin

Christopher Ray Freeman from Sabrina Carlene Freeman

Laura Gauldin Ellison from Joey Wayne Ellison

Lashonda Patrice Willoughby from DeWayne McCoy

Jessie James Baker from Kaleena Ann Pruitt

Brittany Michelle Dooley from Jonathan David Dooley

Tanya Eve Stanley from David Ray Grady II

Lauren Nicole Ashby from Daniel Charles Vincent Sigrist

Priscilla Ann Cotton from Travis Tyrone Cotton

Beverly Nicole Sigmon from Kyle Woodrow Sigmon

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News