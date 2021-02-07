Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Dewey Martin and Tasha Marie Martin to Zufair Haddad and Safa Haddad, two tracts NC-1110 on Ellisboro Road, $50,000

David D. Mehler and Brittain K. Mehler to Douglass P. Quellhorse and Christine M. Quellhorse, lot Dionne Way, $495,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Philip Holland Raeburn to Kendrell M. Thompson and Lakisha Thompson, lot Hamilton Street, $170,000

Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Bobbie Handy Ziglar and Kevin M. Smith Sr., lot south New Street, $120,000

James Michael Stultz and Karol E. Stultz to Anthony Aguirre and Agustin Aguirre, lot Carolyn Court condominium, $59,000

Michael B. Widerman Jr. to Natosha R. Pruitt, lots College Village II, $135,000

Greenwood Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Mario D. Woods, lot Union Street North, $52,000

Perrin Arthur Ketchum and Nancy Gordon Ketchum to Gwendolyn Elaine Isaac, lot Grand Oaks, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP