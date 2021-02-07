 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Dewey Martin and Tasha Marie Martin to Zufair Haddad and Safa Haddad, two tracts NC-1110 on Ellisboro Road, $50,000

David D. Mehler and Brittain K. Mehler to Douglass P. Quellhorse and Christine M. Quellhorse, lot Dionne Way, $495,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Philip Holland Raeburn to Kendrell M. Thompson and Lakisha Thompson, lot Hamilton Street, $170,000

Woodall Holding Co., LLC, to Bobbie Handy Ziglar and Kevin M. Smith Sr., lot south New Street, $120,000

James Michael Stultz and Karol E. Stultz to Anthony Aguirre and Agustin Aguirre, lot Carolyn Court condominium, $59,000

Michael B. Widerman Jr. to Natosha R. Pruitt, lots College Village II, $135,000

Greenwood Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Mario D. Woods, lot Union Street North, $52,000

Perrin Arthur Ketchum and Nancy Gordon Ketchum to Gwendolyn Elaine Isaac, lot Grand Oaks, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stevens Builders Inc. of NC to BS and J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Chaney Loop subdivision, $123,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Adam Foster Pruitt and Krystal Michelle Pruitt to Michael B. Widerman Jr., lot Ridge Crest Drive, $190,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Jason Vandiver and Crystal Vandiver to Joseph C. Mashburn and Kimberly A. Mashburn, lot Country Park, phase I, $305,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert L. Marsh and Glenda C. Marsh to Chris French and Kim French, 3.243 acres Marsh Farms, $40,000

Jamie W. McVicker and Shannon Staples to Lisa Michelle Orrell, 1.596 acres Thomas D. Talley property, $17,000

Joseph Cook and Christy Leigh Cook to Greeson Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Courtland subdivision, on south Woodleigh Street, $117,000

GW Holdings of Rockingham County, a NC General Partnership, to Dustin Scott Roberts and Loren Ashlee Hunter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Country Club Estates, $210,000

Ronald Dowd Bridges Jr. and Diane Burson Bridges to Ms. Alicia A. Keller, lots Pine Hill Estates, $108,000

Rockingham County Board of Education to Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand, tracts (part Fairmont Park subdivision), $200,000

Matthew William Hogrefe to William M. Paschall and Sarah H. Paschall, lots Cross Creek, phase I, $210,000

Brian L. Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to William L. Smith, lot Hillsdale Street, $132,500

Larry Kyle Johnson and Deborah P. Johnson to Joseph W. Sharpe, 1.467 acres NC-150,

$30,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

S&E Investments, LLC, of NC, to Kujenga Investments, LLC, property Suites West End Commons Condo, $750,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Michael Justin Cargain from Victoria Melkita Cargain

Latonya Denean Boyd Davis from Antonio DeWarren Davis

Angela Gainey Mayfield from Curtis Lee Mayfield

Jennifer Wharton Wall from Steven Robert Wall

William E. Shouse from Christine L. Shouse

Jessica Kacey Scott from Kevin Edward Waterman Jr.

Tamiko Cheri Lyles from Christopher Lemonte Lyles

Stevie Harold Macklin from Carolyn Tonyell Macklin

Denise Lane Pendragon from Nilrem Pendragon

Doreena S. Simmons-Marshall from Gregory Curtis Marshall

Margaret Ann Womack Davis from Johnny Shelton Davis III

Fred Edward Lay Jr. from Brandy Marie Lay

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News