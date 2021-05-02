 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Theseus L. Knight III to Darcy L. Lawton and Mary L. Lawton, 1.470 acres NC-1125 or Williams Road, $23,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Darren Richmond and Tina Richmond, lot Price Park section 3, on Robin Road, $130,000

Eden Housing Associates, a Limited Partnership of NC, to Riverview-Eden, LLC, property C-Street (Riverview Apartments), $800,000

Jill L. Harris and Bobby R. Harris, plus Robyn Jones and Dominic A. La Penta, to Milestone Properties Inc. of New Jersey, lot eastside Hamilton Street, $50,000

Edward P. Riendeau and Rosemarie Fithian to Columbia-Blakemore, LLC, of Delaware, lot May Street, $47,000

Michael Francis Joyce and Beverline Dickerson Joyce to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Irvin Price Heights, $72,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc, of NC to Peggy Michelle Yauch, lot “Survey Plat for BS&J Builders,” $157,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rachel L. Fargis to James Michael Fargis Jr., lot College Park on Pinrod Road, $110,500

Clayton Combs and Eden Combs to Frank P. Ramsey IV and Lisa R. Ramsey, lot Smith Stone Estates, section 2, $315,000

Vincent Galioto and Sheryl Galioto to Clayton D. Combs and Eden Marie Combs, lots Rock Creek Lane and NC-65, $465,500

Deborah Stacey Styons to William Luke Voris and Tiffany Gayle Voris, lot Boyd Road, $310,000

Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Willie Jacob Nicholson and Latasha Antwanette Nicholson, lot Sugar Maple Trace, $323,000

Craven Neal Parker to Daniel Lee Comer and Sundy W. Comer, lots Sunnycrest Drive (also NC-2462), $220,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Jairus D. Grant and Shantel S. Woodberry, lot Robinhood Road, $211,000

Joseph M. Vipperman to Guelich Enterprises, LLC, of NC, lot McGehee Street or R.P. Richardson Jr. Estate race track property, $78,000

Granville Homes, LLC, to Kevin Wayne Martin and Ashley Underwood Martin, lot Rolling Green Drive, $363,000

Damita Jo Ware plus Richard T. Guy and Angele F. Guy, Heirs at Law of Vera P. Ware, to Sally H. Ball, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, section C, $210,000

Tracey E. Shelton and Vivian D. Shelton to RNC Holdings LLC, of Arizona, LLC, lot NW Market Street, $52,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, lot US-Hwy. 158, $93,000

Shane Christopher Rice and Donna K. Rice to Sean P. Doohan and Tavia McCallson, lot Niblick Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $405,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Joan H. Scott to Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders, lot Glenrobin Drive, $390,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Carmen Jackson Porter from Brent Michael Porter

Jean Jennifer Ellerbe from Charles Anthony Ellerbe

Shea Wilson Allred from Donna Ann Allred

Jaime E. Wade from William L. Wade

Eric Jermaine Williams from Chavay L. Johnson

Keshia Evette Crawford Mapp from Jamel Dennis Mapp

Vanessa Sarah Stewart from Robert Earl Stewart

Gregory Stephen Taylor from Nicole Lynn Taylor

Sharon Renee Reyes from Abraham Reyes

Alicia Marie Dye from Edward Lynn Dye Jr.

Amie Thompson McCraven from Brandon Lee McCraven

