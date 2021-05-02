Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Theseus L. Knight III to Darcy L. Lawton and Mary L. Lawton, 1.470 acres NC-1125 or Williams Road, $23,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Darren Richmond and Tina Richmond, lot Price Park section 3, on Robin Road, $130,000
Eden Housing Associates, a Limited Partnership of NC, to Riverview-Eden, LLC, property C-Street (Riverview Apartments), $800,000
Jill L. Harris and Bobby R. Harris, plus Robyn Jones and Dominic A. La Penta, to Milestone Properties Inc. of New Jersey, lot eastside Hamilton Street, $50,000
Edward P. Riendeau and Rosemarie Fithian to Columbia-Blakemore, LLC, of Delaware, lot May Street, $47,000
Michael Francis Joyce and Beverline Dickerson Joyce to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Irvin Price Heights, $72,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc, of NC to Peggy Michelle Yauch, lot “Survey Plat for BS&J Builders,” $157,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rachel L. Fargis to James Michael Fargis Jr., lot College Park on Pinrod Road, $110,500
Clayton Combs and Eden Combs to Frank P. Ramsey IV and Lisa R. Ramsey, lot Smith Stone Estates, section 2, $315,000
Vincent Galioto and Sheryl Galioto to Clayton D. Combs and Eden Marie Combs, lots Rock Creek Lane and NC-65, $465,500
Deborah Stacey Styons to William Luke Voris and Tiffany Gayle Voris, lot Boyd Road, $310,000
Sagamore Homes NC, Inc. of NC, to Willie Jacob Nicholson and Latasha Antwanette Nicholson, lot Sugar Maple Trace, $323,000
Craven Neal Parker to Daniel Lee Comer and Sundy W. Comer, lots Sunnycrest Drive (also NC-2462), $220,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Jairus D. Grant and Shantel S. Woodberry, lot Robinhood Road, $211,000
Joseph M. Vipperman to Guelich Enterprises, LLC, of NC, lot McGehee Street or R.P. Richardson Jr. Estate race track property, $78,000
Granville Homes, LLC, to Kevin Wayne Martin and Ashley Underwood Martin, lot Rolling Green Drive, $363,000
Damita Jo Ware plus Richard T. Guy and Angele F. Guy, Heirs at Law of Vera P. Ware, to Sally H. Ball, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, section C, $210,000
Tracey E. Shelton and Vivian D. Shelton to RNC Holdings LLC, of Arizona, LLC, lot NW Market Street, $52,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, lot US-Hwy. 158, $93,000
Shane Christopher Rice and Donna K. Rice to Sean P. Doohan and Tavia McCallson, lot Niblick Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, section 3, $405,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Joan H. Scott to Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders, lot Glenrobin Drive, $390,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Carmen Jackson Porter from Brent Michael Porter
Jean Jennifer Ellerbe from Charles Anthony Ellerbe
Shea Wilson Allred from Donna Ann Allred
Jaime E. Wade from William L. Wade
Eric Jermaine Williams from Chavay L. Johnson
Keshia Evette Crawford Mapp from Jamel Dennis Mapp
Vanessa Sarah Stewart from Robert Earl Stewart
Gregory Stephen Taylor from Nicole Lynn Taylor
Sharon Renee Reyes from Abraham Reyes