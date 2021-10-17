Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christopher M. Besermin and Joy C. Besermin to Katherine Abernethy Mazzoli, lot Griffin Road, $280,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Pamela Thompson Nelson and Kenneth Derand Nelson, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot south Byrd Street, $23,000

Debra Chilton and Melvin T. Chilton to Eddie Barker, lots B.F. Burgess Estate on Meadow Road, $35,000

Jason D. Turner and Michelle Anne Proffitt Turner to Caitlyn Diane McDaniel and Jonathon Austin Pulliam, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot North Spray Development, $95,000

Keystone Capital Group, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, property Park Heights, $28,000

The Wright Company of NC, Inc., to Shamica McCollum, lot Hubbard Street, $164,000

Joseph Lamont Robertson and Dennice A. Robertson to Brandy Marie Valdez, lot Early Avenue, $123,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP