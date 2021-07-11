 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP

Bevill Lakes Farm II, LLC, to Linwood Ray Oates Jr. and DeAnna Brown Oates, lot Exmoor Trace, $65,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Khambao Van Ninh and Kelly Lawson Ninh, lot “Survey for Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael,” $28,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Shirley D. McCollum to Faye Doe-Alexander, lot Fieldcrest Road, $8,500

Hubei Homes, LLC, of NC, to Brian Stephen Atkins and Antonio Williams, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Eden Acres, $216,000

Clifford Lee Slaughter and Mary Beth Slaughter to Luke Trowbridge and Taylor Trowbridge, lot Odle Lane, $155,000

Jared Harmon Stephens and Sydney Shropshire Stephens to Jordan Cole Rodgers and Peyton Leeanne Dawson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Westerwood, section 6, $130,000

Timothy Allen Heiple to Stacy Santos, lot Ashby Street, $5,000

Timothy Rigney to Jennifer Nowlin Richardson, lot Summit Place, phase I, $130,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Roger D. Gunter to Steven J. Young and Danielle R. Miller-Young, 6.95 acres +/- tracts Creek Loop, $34,000

Brian E. Hahn and Toni L. Hahn to Brian David Poole, lot The Country, section 3, $235,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

James R. Godbee and Kathi A. Godbee to Robert K. Thacker, lot Old Mill Estates, section 5, $180,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Benjamin Aaron Rorrer and Laurie McKenzie Massey to Jessica I. Soules and Don Varner III, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brooks Road, $130,000

CAD Home Crafters, LLC, of NC, to Brandon Thomas Hodges and Amanda Dawn Hodges, lot “Plat of Survey for Kevin Shaw,” $432,000

Kent W. Page to Ann Page Meece, 23.64 acres Estes Road, $75,000

Thomas W. Ellis and Janice I. Ellis to Noah C. Ellis, two tracts J.T. Amos Farm, $94,000

Dillard Earnest Taylor to Justin H. Overman and Hannah Elizabeth Priddy, two tracts Woodfield subdivision, $150,000

Zinnie Edward Totten and Pamela Wingate to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, of NC, lot Brooks Road, $10,000

Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, to Jose G. Cortez and Maria DeJesus Garcia Vasquez, lot Brooks Road, $25,000

William Thomas Hardy and Kristina S. Hardy to Luis Ruben Caratachea Leal, lot Wrayknolda (on Nissen Street), $39,000

John Z. Hall and Rachel Rhodes Hall to Shahzad Khan, PLLC, of NC, LLC, lots south Scales and Piedmont streets, $275,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Ms. Miranda S. Gravley to Sandy Lynne Stroud, two tracts $131,500

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Daniel Eugene Small from Nicole Danielle Small

Carlos Gustavo Matos from Samantha Lee Matos

Tyrone Jemel Washington from Brittany Mariah Mills

Erinn Michelle Simmons Schulte from John David Schulte

Julia Michelle Hall from Jonathan F. Hall

Jerine D. Young from Timothy S. Young

Annie Jane Peck from Maurice Eugene Peck

Sandi Leigh Chambers Sanders from Franklin Mitchell Sanders

Shakira Doleman from Vaughn Gardner

Michael J. Tilley from Jane A. Tilley

Michael Joseph Ercolino from Ruth J. Ercolino

Aaron LaRae Henderson from Jillene Marie Henderson

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News