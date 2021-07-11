Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Bevill Lakes Farm II, LLC, to Linwood Ray Oates Jr. and DeAnna Brown Oates, lot Exmoor Trace, $65,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael to Khambao Van Ninh and Kelly Lawson Ninh, lot “Survey for Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael,” $28,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Shirley D. McCollum to Faye Doe-Alexander, lot Fieldcrest Road, $8,500
Hubei Homes, LLC, of NC, to Brian Stephen Atkins and Antonio Williams, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Eden Acres, $216,000
Clifford Lee Slaughter and Mary Beth Slaughter to Luke Trowbridge and Taylor Trowbridge, lot Odle Lane, $155,000
Jared Harmon Stephens and Sydney Shropshire Stephens to Jordan Cole Rodgers and Peyton Leeanne Dawson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Westerwood, section 6, $130,000
Timothy Allen Heiple to Stacy Santos, lot Ashby Street, $5,000
Timothy Rigney to Jennifer Nowlin Richardson, lot Summit Place, phase I, $130,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Roger D. Gunter to Steven J. Young and Danielle R. Miller-Young, 6.95 acres +/- tracts Creek Loop, $34,000
Brian E. Hahn and Toni L. Hahn to Brian David Poole, lot The Country, section 3, $235,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
James R. Godbee and Kathi A. Godbee to Robert K. Thacker, lot Old Mill Estates, section 5, $180,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Aaron Rorrer and Laurie McKenzie Massey to Jessica I. Soules and Don Varner III, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brooks Road, $130,000
CAD Home Crafters, LLC, of NC, to Brandon Thomas Hodges and Amanda Dawn Hodges, lot “Plat of Survey for Kevin Shaw,” $432,000
Kent W. Page to Ann Page Meece, 23.64 acres Estes Road, $75,000
Thomas W. Ellis and Janice I. Ellis to Noah C. Ellis, two tracts J.T. Amos Farm, $94,000
Dillard Earnest Taylor to Justin H. Overman and Hannah Elizabeth Priddy, two tracts Woodfield subdivision, $150,000
Zinnie Edward Totten and Pamela Wingate to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, of NC, lot Brooks Road, $10,000
Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, to Jose G. Cortez and Maria DeJesus Garcia Vasquez, lot Brooks Road, $25,000
William Thomas Hardy and Kristina S. Hardy to Luis Ruben Caratachea Leal, lot Wrayknolda (on Nissen Street), $39,000
John Z. Hall and Rachel Rhodes Hall to Shahzad Khan, PLLC, of NC, LLC, lots south Scales and Piedmont streets, $275,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Ms. Miranda S. Gravley to Sandy Lynne Stroud, two tracts $131,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Daniel Eugene Small from Nicole Danielle Small
Carlos Gustavo Matos from Samantha Lee Matos
Tyrone Jemel Washington from Brittany Mariah Mills
Erinn Michelle Simmons Schulte from John David Schulte
Julia Michelle Hall from Jonathan F. Hall
Jerine D. Young from Timothy S. Young
Annie Jane Peck from Maurice Eugene Peck
Sandi Leigh Chambers Sanders from Franklin Mitchell Sanders
Shakira Doleman from Vaughn Gardner