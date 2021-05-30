Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tracy E. Moore and Kenneth Lee Moore Jr. to Ashley E. Marsh and Geoffrey E. Marsh, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $320,000
Virginia H. Podolak to Devin Jae Taylor, plus Tony Jae Taylor and Jennifer M. Taylor, lot Belews Lake Acres, Map 3, $65,000
Thomas Spencer Strader and Kristan Gayle Strader to Brooke Lee Joyce, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase IV, $230,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Sonya Lynette Biggs, lots J.H. Hampton Estates on Klyce Street, $122,000
Diana Kaye Sykes to Wayne B. Parlier and Elizabeth B. Parlier, lot Friendly Road, $25,000
Walter Delmas Saunders and Elizabeth Gail Saunders to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Pitcher Avenue, $19,000
Jeff Randall Garrett Sr. and Catherine Garrett to Leander Adams, lot Ellett Avenue, $78,000
Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Eden NC-349, LLC, of NC, property New Lot 1 on NC-135, $1.96 million
Christopher Cochran and Francis Cochran to Brason Properties, LLC, lot McConnell Street, $26,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Frank Joseph Fontana to Armando Castaneda Zuniga and Oralia Macias Sandoval, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Northwest Estates on Ellis Road, $85,000
Charles Taylor Sutherland III and Shannon Sutherland to Mary E. Wilkie, lot Third Avenue and Adams Street, $89,000
Mark L. Shelton to Megan Beth Dunlap, lot Rink Road, $163,000
Becky J. Hill to Brian Whittman, lot Old Gibson Road, $80,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo Richardo Galvan to Kyle Wayne Tatum, property Comer Road, $14,000
Curtis L. Bolick plus Kathy S. Galvan and Lupo R. Galvan to Ethan Hunter Wood and Katrina Michelle Tatus Wood, lot Comer Road, $15,000
William Tyler Yates and Tabbatha L. Yates to Robert Francis Rettig and Celeste Morehead-Rettig, two tracts NC-135, $241,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Cecelia T. Charlesworth to Joseph Michael Leonard, lots Stone Fox Drive, $78,000
555 Management Inc. to Tarheel Express of Stokesdale Inc., seven tracts, $195,000
Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, plus Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, to Brian Kochan and Cathy Kochan, lot Carly Lane, $142,000
NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Equity Trust Custodian for Randy Swift, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase one, $24,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert Lee Craig Jr. to Jeffrey Nathan West and Peggy Michelle West, lot Morgan Drive, $177,000
Michael J. Kinney and Katie Alexander Kinney to Jason M. Tidwell and Jaime L. Tidwell, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $370,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Kevin D. Ford and Natalie Ford, as tenants-by-the-entirety, Subdivision of property of Raymond G. Strader, $160,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Brianna D. Ferguson Meadows from Sherron Antonio Meadows
Brandi Nicole M. Benfield from William Justin Benfield
Jeffrey Strader from Misty Dawn Strader
Kristen J. Doods Sabino from Gregory Philip Sabino
Sandra Kay Williamson Malloy from John Phillip Malloy Jr.
Kristen Nicole Gilreath from Richard Anthony Hall
Shanna Crystal Oxendine from Johnny Earl Oxendine