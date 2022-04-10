Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Landon Miller Dunlap, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $334,500.

Terry Birch Neal and Angela W. Neal to Newnam Development, LLC, 27.79 acres (Jack Webster Jr.’s lands), $515,500.

Jerry Lee Lewis Jr. and Jessica B. Lewis to Lauren Hancock and Ryan Leighton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rockwood Heights subdivision, $266,000.

Errol C. Lester and Barbara A. Lester to Devin S. Stevens and Katie B. Stevens, lot Twin Creeks, phase 4, $285,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ronald Minichello and Rebecca Minichello to Jeimy Mazariego and Victor Francisco Agueda, lot Riverside Development, $95,000.

Brian Franklin Ward and Sherron Ward to Rebecca Ward Hopper, lots (Old Wentworth-Leaksville Road), $16,500.

Brian L. Freeman and Teresa T. Freeman, plus Paul D. Freeman and Debra Freeman, to Andrew Berin Roderick, lots Eden Acres, $120,000.

Daniel N. Freeman to Robert Andrew Boden II, lots Penn Lake Drive, $115,000.

James Earl Sexton and Elizabeth C. Sexton, along with Richard Benny Sexton and Pamela Sexton, to Areli Maribel Diaz-Rios, lot Moir Street, $11,000.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

John R. Geese and Sandra E. Risley-Geese to Angela Benson McFarland and Robbie Wayne McFarland, 13.96 acres Murphy Road, $801,000.

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaware, to Ross Vaden, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase one, $25,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Louis Edward Tatarski and Ann C. Tatarski to Robert Steven Cline and Heather Michelle Cline, lot Oakcrest Drive, $225,000.

Michael C. Peters and Christina Peters to Mark R. Angelini and Kathryn A. Angelini, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $415,000.

Elizabeth B. Dye and Kevin Adams, plus Sarah D. Arnold and Nicholas Arnold to Nathanael Robert Bates and Brianne Bates, lot Grooms Road, $250,000.

Jeremy Spry and Hannah Spry to Diversified Residential Homes 3, LLC, lots Maplewood, $177,000.

Leon B. Smith to Herbert Bell and Emilie Bell, lot Pine Hill subdivision, $315,000.

North Carolina Remodel Masters Inc. to Sulema Garcia Lopez, lot Hall Street, $90,000.

Nguyen Thinh and Loan Lam to John Tomkiel Dean and Derrick Tomkiel Dean, lot Piedmont Street, $325,000.

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Jonathan Gordon Moore and Gloria Bray Moore to Ryan C. Swaney, lot NC-1914 (the Nannie B. Saunders Ellington Estate property), $180,000.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Glenda P. Widby Reynolds from Lawrence Edward Reynolds.

Janis McQueen Deese from James Edwards Deese Jr.

April Marie Morgan from Edward Francis Morgan.

Darris James Long from Adreanna Nichole Long.

Ruby Elaine Autry Melvin from Don Arlander Melvin.

David Edward Roberts from Monica Wooley Roberts.

Terri Lynn Wise Rainey from Jean-Claude Rainey.

Vivian Lynn Ferrell from Michael Wayne Ferrell.

Cecelia Dorene Herd from Robert Pennywell.

Angel Victoria Harrell from Mark Anthony Hill Jr.

Raymond Gordon Hairston from Tamika Nicole Hairston.

James Martin Sweat from Elaine Fitch Sweat.