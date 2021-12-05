Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Denyse Bryant, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $340,500
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Paul Livett and Lauren Ann Livett, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $347,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Harold Vacanti to Mark A. Boothe and Wendy K. Murray, lot Indian Hills, $215,000
Marshall D. Callahan and Pamela Callahan to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Bethel Street, $43,000
Rodney D. Wright to Russell Leon Wilson Jr., lot Church Street, $6,000
Keith F. Thompson and Valeria Thompson to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, lot Josephine Road, $22,000
Kathryn Atkinson Bradford to Bradley Keith Kendrick, lot Moser subdivision, $165,000
Sara Morrison Dunovant to Gheorghe S. Bureta, lot Meadow Road, $73,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Deena M. Bernier to David L. Guy and Donna L. Guy, three tracts NC-2326, $71,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton to Carol Elaine Goga, 1.196 acres River Road, $155,000
Rakestraw Builders Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Subdivision Plat for Greystone Village, phase IV, $21,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Annette M. Morris to Porchia N. Russell, lot Old Mill Estates, Map 1, $200,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Gerry M. Farmer and Dana N. Farmer to Bobbie Jo Richards, 1.129 acres (and access easement) Anglin Mill Road, $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to Bryan Andrew Potratz and Laura Potratz, 1.12 acres Parkland Avenue, $265,000
HYC Charleston, LLC, of NC, to Rosalba Flores Heredia and Luis Alberto Davila Martinez, lot south Washington Avenue, $43,000
Mary Edwards Reed and Michael William Reed to Lindsey Dee Ross, lots Map of Homewood, $170,000
Corey Lee Easley Sr. to Donna R. White and Jermaine T. White, lot Village Oaks, phase VII, $225,000
James Brennen Harmon to Christopher Tuck and Holly Mintz, lot Apache Trail, $46,000
Christy M. Vaughn to Jonathan A. Platanero Silva, lots Annruston Park subdivision South, $154,000
Ethan A.G. Lacks to Juan A. Obelar and Cheryl A. Obelar, lot Ashley Loop, $290,000
Pamela C. Smith and David N. Smith to Ricky Cannon, lot Lick Fork Creek Farms V, (2.57 acres), $34,000
Joseph L. Hodges and Donna B. Hodges to Annette M. Morris, lot River Run, phase 3, $295,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
CAD Home Crafters, LLC, to Laura Christley Pennix and Lawson Walker Pennix III, property Troublesome Road, $61,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Edwin Donta Smith from Ayanna Monique Smith
Lashonta M. Ingram Scarboro from Melvin Earl Scarboro
Timothy Davison from Jamie Melissa Davison
April Tennille Shields from Roger Fred Brock
Alexander Douglas Bonnot from Jelita Galvez Bonnot