Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
BS & J Builders Inc. of NC to Dana Crotts Myers and Jesse James Myers, property Knight Farm, phase 1, $245,000
James J. Martines and Samantha C. Martines to Jeffrey A. Major and Lisa B. Major, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase one, $50,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Colleen Nicole Welles Liptrap and John Harrison Liptrap, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $391,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Goraya Enterprises Inc. to Jack William Jones, lots Galloway Street, $20,000
Bernard C. Brooks and Crystal D. Brooks to Harley Marshall Talley, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $189,000
James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker to Stanley Mikel Smith, lots “Plat of Survey for James R. Walker,” $30,000
Ahmad M. Asfour and Meraa Alzeer to Benu Giri, Dharma Bharati and Kumar Giri, property Lee and Victor streets, $170,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Webster Properties, LLC, to William J. Sellers and Rachel M. Sellers, 31.329 acres NC-704, $181,000
Johanna L. Elsner and Thomas E. Elsner to Richard D. Kinane and Marianne Kinana, 43.793 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Johanna and Thomas Elsner,” $335,000
Timothy O. Dalton Jr. and Virginia H. Dalton to Brenna D. Talley, lots Forest Grove, section 3, $180,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Betsy Leake Davis and Charles F. Davis to Pine State Builders Inc., property Church Street or NC-2154, $12,000
Cayton Family Properties, LLC, to Eric Nicholas Miner, lot “Plat for Cayton Family Properties, LLC,” $145,000
Herman Properties of Rockingham, LLC, of NC, to Todd Eric Fulp, 80.56 acres “Plat of Survey for R.T. Stone Estate known as Mountain Farm,” $200,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brandon Powell to Philip D. Burton and Kourtney R. Burton, lots “Survey for Brandon Powell,” $225,000
Elizabeth Chalco to Kevin W. Clark Jr. and Kayla Martin, three tracts $170,000
Jose Simon Palacios Gonzalez and Maria Magdalena Maldonado Ramirez to Carolyn A. Jones, two tracts Barnes Street, $125,000
Terence A. O’Connor and Phaedra E. O’Connor to James Ingle and Meghan Lynch, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Flat Rock Farms, Map 1, $165,000
Cheryl Stout and James Stout, plus Raymond Jason Sharpe and Regina Sharpe, along with Timothy Wayne Sharpe and Crystal Sharpe to Kristi Dawn Walker, lot Rosemont Drive, $175,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Marjorie S. Allen and James W. Allen to Luis Cantu Jr., 57.402 acres Cannon Road, $130,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, to Wiley H. Jones, lot Breckenridge subdivision, $70,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Joanne R. White, as Successor Trustee of the Grace G. Ross Trust, to Felix Carreno Martinez, property Warren Road, $65,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Ashley Nichole Carswell from Kenneth Lee McCoy
Sandra Jessica Gurley-Todd from Johnny Aaron Todd
Paulette Renn Owens from Charles Edward Kirk
Timothy Leary Colston from Kimberly Adrienne Colston
Christine Diane Kocibal Heywood from Robbie Loren Heywood
Christine Lee Jenkins Sparks from James Jason Sparks
Julianne Christine Hall from Stacey Lee Hall
James R. Hershman from Mechelle C. Hershman
Ashley Megan Philbeck from David Wayne Philbeck