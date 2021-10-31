 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

BS & J Builders Inc. of NC to Dana Crotts Myers and Jesse James Myers, property Knight Farm, phase 1, $245,000

James J. Martines and Samantha C. Martines to Jeffrey A. Major and Lisa B. Major, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase one, $50,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Colleen Nicole Welles Liptrap and John Harrison Liptrap, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $391,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Goraya Enterprises Inc. to Jack William Jones, lots Galloway Street, $20,000

Bernard C. Brooks and Crystal D. Brooks to Harley Marshall Talley, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $189,000

James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker to Stanley Mikel Smith, lots “Plat of Survey for James R. Walker,” $30,000

Ahmad M. Asfour and Meraa Alzeer to Benu Giri, Dharma Bharati and Kumar Giri, property Lee and Victor streets, $170,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Webster Properties, LLC, to William J. Sellers and Rachel M. Sellers, 31.329 acres NC-704, $181,000

Johanna L. Elsner and Thomas E. Elsner to Richard D. Kinane and Marianne Kinana, 43.793 acres +/- “Survey Plat for Johanna and Thomas Elsner,” $335,000

Timothy O. Dalton Jr. and Virginia H. Dalton to Brenna D. Talley, lots Forest Grove, section 3, $180,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Betsy Leake Davis and Charles F. Davis to Pine State Builders Inc., property Church Street or NC-2154, $12,000

Cayton Family Properties, LLC, to Eric Nicholas Miner, lot “Plat for Cayton Family Properties, LLC,” $145,000

Herman Properties of Rockingham, LLC, of NC, to Todd Eric Fulp, 80.56 acres “Plat of Survey for R.T. Stone Estate known as Mountain Farm,” $200,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brandon Powell to Philip D. Burton and Kourtney R. Burton, lots “Survey for Brandon Powell,” $225,000

Elizabeth Chalco to Kevin W. Clark Jr. and Kayla Martin, three tracts $170,000

Jose Simon Palacios Gonzalez and Maria Magdalena Maldonado Ramirez to Carolyn A. Jones, two tracts Barnes Street, $125,000

Terence A. O’Connor and Phaedra E. O’Connor to James Ingle and Meghan Lynch, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Flat Rock Farms, Map 1, $165,000

Cheryl Stout and James Stout, plus Raymond Jason Sharpe and Regina Sharpe, along with Timothy Wayne Sharpe and Crystal Sharpe to Kristi Dawn Walker, lot Rosemont Drive, $175,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Marjorie S. Allen and James W. Allen to Luis Cantu Jr., 57.402 acres Cannon Road, $130,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, to Wiley H. Jones, lot Breckenridge subdivision, $70,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Joanne R. White, as Successor Trustee of the Grace G. Ross Trust, to Felix Carreno Martinez, property Warren Road, $65,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Ashley Nichole Carswell from Kenneth Lee McCoy

Sandra Jessica Gurley-Todd from Johnny Aaron Todd

Paulette Renn Owens from Charles Edward Kirk

Timothy Leary Colston from Kimberly Adrienne Colston

Christine Diane Kocibal Heywood from Robbie Loren Heywood

Christine Lee Jenkins Sparks from James Jason Sparks

Julianne Christine Hall from Stacey Lee Hall

James R. Hershman from Mechelle C. Hershman

Ashley Megan Philbeck from David Wayne Philbeck

Ashley Elizabeth Brown from Reginald Brown

Lisa Michelle Best Mutch from Timothy Dale Mutch

Sharon Jessica Maness Campbell from William Robert Campbell

