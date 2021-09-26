Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Savannah J. Bocanegra and Matthew J. Barton to Amanda D. Gaskins, lot Vaughn Estates, $142,500
Karen Sue Truitt to Jose Silvana Alvarez, 3.28 acres $40,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Geraldine B. Booth and Carl D. Booth to Eliel Rodriguez, two tracts (Land and Spring streets), $35,000
Meryle Minter Shropshire to Joseph Atkins and Kathy Atkins, lot Rickman Street, $8,000
DFI Properties, LLC, to Maegan L. Taylor, lot Quesenbury subdivision, section three, $10,000
Bobby N. Tripp and Layden M. Tripp to Ashley Reed Nelson, lot Eisenhower Court, $129,000
Heather Duff and John Caleb Duff to Beth Thomas, lot East Meadow Road, $173,000
Janice P. Timpson to William D. Timpson, 2.123 acres Old Ferry Road, $25,000
Edgar William Barker III and Sandy Vernon Barker to Michael Crawford, 10.96 acres NC-135, $40,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
James Milo Schneider and Faith R. Schneider to Chloe Jones, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase 3, $189,000
Kenneth R. Hurd and Margie Ann Hurd to Robert W. Worley and Amy Joyce Worley, property Division of the L.W. Martin Lands, $60,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to Community Loan Servicing, LLC, three tracts Dodge Loop, $101,000
Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman to Scott Ignatius Halligan and Sandra Halligan, two tracts Smothers Road, (or NC-2192), $70,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Kenneth N. Shively and Elizabeth S. Shively to Harold Davis, one acre NC-1406, $18,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rodney C. Ross and Betty E. Ross to Ross Grocery Inc., property NC-87, $950,000
Jean Anita Glenn to Dianna C. Foust, lots Courtland Redivision part, $60,000
Matthew Ryan Johnson and Ashley Lancaster Johnson, plus Bradley Ryan Fisher and Dawn Price Fisher, to Justin Allen Honeycutt and Tayler Nicole Coldiron, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Forrest Hills, $175,000
Charles Edward Jeffreys to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lots Washington Avenue, $110,000
Mildred Bell to Charles Edward Settle Jr., property Grooms Road, $111,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
CareMore Property Solutions, LLC, to Tyler Robert Lee Coe II, lot Hwy. 700 and NC-1902 (Dibrell Road), $115,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
David M. Shelton to Perry Savas and Erin Taylor Savas, 94.901 acres NC-2422 on Monroeton Road, $245,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Broc S. Boitnott along with Edythe A. Boitnott and Robert A. Boitnott, to Justin Thomas Cole, property NC-2106, $119,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Preferred Piedmont Properties, LLC, to William H. Shepherd, lot Shamu Drive, $89,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Jason Allen Clark from Shanna S. Clark
Kimberly Diane Marshall Sims from Kenny Tyquan Sims
Rachel LeeAnn Briggs from Marcus Wainwright Briggs
Stacey Savannah Kerr from Adam Everette Kerr
Dominique Lamar Calhoun from Starasia Marie Harris
Markella Lakonya Alexander from Bentiz Ray Dunlap
Maisie Dawn McGuire Yussim from Matthew Foster Robert Yussim