Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Savannah J. Bocanegra and Matthew J. Barton to Amanda D. Gaskins, lot Vaughn Estates, $142,500

Karen Sue Truitt to Jose Silvana Alvarez, 3.28 acres $40,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Geraldine B. Booth and Carl D. Booth to Eliel Rodriguez, two tracts (Land and Spring streets), $35,000

Meryle Minter Shropshire to Joseph Atkins and Kathy Atkins, lot Rickman Street, $8,000

DFI Properties, LLC, to Maegan L. Taylor, lot Quesenbury subdivision, section three, $10,000

Bobby N. Tripp and Layden M. Tripp to Ashley Reed Nelson, lot Eisenhower Court, $129,000

Heather Duff and John Caleb Duff to Beth Thomas, lot East Meadow Road, $173,000

Janice P. Timpson to William D. Timpson, 2.123 acres Old Ferry Road, $25,000

Edgar William Barker III and Sandy Vernon Barker to Michael Crawford, 10.96 acres NC-135, $40,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

James Milo Schneider and Faith R. Schneider to Chloe Jones, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase 3, $189,000

Kenneth R. Hurd and Margie Ann Hurd to Robert W. Worley and Amy Joyce Worley, property Division of the L.W. Martin Lands, $60,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to Community Loan Servicing, LLC, three tracts Dodge Loop, $101,000

Javan Chatman Jr. and Jamie M. Chatman to Scott Ignatius Halligan and Sandra Halligan, two tracts Smothers Road, (or NC-2192), $70,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Kenneth N. Shively and Elizabeth S. Shively to Harold Davis, one acre NC-1406, $18,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rodney C. Ross and Betty E. Ross to Ross Grocery Inc., property NC-87, $950,000

Jean Anita Glenn to Dianna C. Foust, lots Courtland Redivision part, $60,000

Matthew Ryan Johnson and Ashley Lancaster Johnson, plus Bradley Ryan Fisher and Dawn Price Fisher, to Justin Allen Honeycutt and Tayler Nicole Coldiron, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Forrest Hills, $175,000

Charles Edward Jeffreys to Kingdom Enterprises, LLC, lots Washington Avenue, $110,000

Mildred Bell to Charles Edward Settle Jr., property Grooms Road, $111,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

CareMore Property Solutions, LLC, to Tyler Robert Lee Coe II, lot Hwy. 700 and NC-1902 (Dibrell Road), $115,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

David M. Shelton to Perry Savas and Erin Taylor Savas, 94.901 acres NC-2422 on Monroeton Road, $245,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Broc S. Boitnott along with Edythe A. Boitnott and Robert A. Boitnott, to Justin Thomas Cole, property NC-2106, $119,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Preferred Piedmont Properties, LLC, to William H. Shepherd, lot Shamu Drive, $89,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jason Allen Clark from Shanna S. Clark

Kimberly Diane Marshall Sims from Kenny Tyquan Sims

Rachel LeeAnn Briggs from Marcus Wainwright Briggs

Stacey Savannah Kerr from Adam Everette Kerr

Dominique Lamar Calhoun from Starasia Marie Harris

Markella Lakonya Alexander from Bentiz Ray Dunlap

Maisie Dawn McGuire Yussim from Matthew Foster Robert Yussim

Jordon Brooke Shaffer Blankenship from Johnathan Tyler Blankenship

