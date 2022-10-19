Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigating Stoneville shooting death

STONEVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators discovered a Stoneville man dead from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, and believe the man who reported the crime may have killed in self-defense, a sheriff's spokesman said in a news release.

Deputies were called by a man, whose name has not been released, to 133 Wimbish Road about 1:45 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Ryan Douglas Burroughs dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was lying outside near a secondary building on the property.

Sheriff's authorities did not list Burroughs' address or the owner of the Wimbish Road property.

Deputies also found a male at the scene who said he had reported what happened to the sheriff's office.

The unnamed man further told investigators he had been on the property with permission from the owner and that Burroughs arrived at the address after him.

Investigators believe Burroughs confronted the man, pulled out a handgun and shot several rounds into the ground before pointing the gun at the unnamed man, according to the release.

This prompted the unnamed man to pull out his own handgun and shoot Burroughs, investigators allege in the release.

District Attorney Jason Ramey is consulting with investigators about their findings.

Investigators said they are not identifying the suspected shooter because the investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not say whether the suspect has been detained or arrested.