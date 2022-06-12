Rockingham County to launch opioid survey, asking residents for help to seek solutions

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services has joined with the Rockingham County Opioid Task Force to conduct a survey they hope will lead to solutions to the opioid and heroin addiction crisis, which led to 272 overdoses in the county during 2021.

“Community input is imperative as preparation for new initiatives begin development to combat this epidemic,’’ county organizers said in a news release Tuesday.

State health officials are examining the effectiveness of 12 evidence-based strategies for combatting the statewide scourge of opioid and heroin addiction. But the state depends on community input to determine which plans communities would like to see put in place and which will work best, the release said.

The opioid epidemic translates into grim statistics for North Carolina and other states. The Tarheel state sees five deaths from opioid overdoses per day, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, 130 people across the nation die of such overdoses daily, medical experts tally.

State health records show that between 2000 and 2020, opioid overdoses took the lives of more than 28,000 North Carolinians. That number is nearly 1/3 the population of Rockingham County.

The average age of overdose victims in Rockingham County in 2021 was 47, county health records show.

Rural counties, such as Rockingham County with a population of about 91,000, have been particularly hard hit by the opioid epidemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC, in March 2021, noted that in North Carolina, California, Connecticut, Vermont and Virginia, the rate of drug-overdose deaths in rural counties was higher than those in urban counties.

Among the strategies the state has on the drawing board are:

1. Collaborative strategic planning

2. Evidence-based addiction treatment

3. Recovery support services

4. Recovery housing support

5. Employment-related services

6. Early intervention

7. Naloxone distribution

8. Post-overdose response team

9. Harm reduction programs

10. Criminal justice diversion programs

11. Addiction treatment for incarcerated persons

12. Reentry programs

County officials encourage all residents to participate in the survey, which is voluntary and anonymous and takes about 10-15 minutes to complete online.

“Your answers will help guide the strategic planning process and identify strategies to resolve the Rockingham County opioid epidemic,’’ county officials said.

The survey can be found at rockinghamcounty.dhhs.org. In addition, focus groups will also be held within various municipalities in the upcoming weeks to discuss the problem of opioid and heroin addiction. Look for further information about joining focus groups on the RCDHHS social media pages or call: 336-342-8140

A flyer with a QR code will also be distributed throughout the county and citizens can use their smartphone camera to scan the QR code, which will direct them to the Community Opioid Survey.