Rockingham native retires after 'great life' working in TV and with Carolina Panthers

Dickens said he assured Richardson it would soon be fixed.

It was a slogan that a former boss told Dickens that stuck with him when something broke: “You always have in your mind ‘If this stops working, what would I do to fix it? What would I use to take its place?’”

That advice guided Dickens through the years, he said, especially when he was working on TV trucks.

In his years with the Panthers, Dickens said “the most memorable and enjoyable thing was going to the Super Bowl in 2016.”

Richardson paid for all of his employees and one guest each to attend the Super Bowl in San Francisco, chartering a plane and providing hotel rooms, several dinners and banquets, and, of course, tickets, at over $1,000 each, to the game.

The Panthers played the Denver Broncos and “unfortunately, we lost the game,” Dickens said, but added “the experience of being able to go ... I always wanted to go to the Super Bowl.”

Now that he has retired, Dickens said he and his wife plan to travel to some of the places he has been but didn’t get to see because of his work.