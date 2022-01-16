Rockingham native retires after 'great life' working in TV and with Carolina Panthers

Rockingham County native Berkley Dickens has seen it all during his career as a broadcast engineer.
There was the time an intoxicated person pulled the power switch to his TV truck during a NASCAR race. And a time when half of a newly installed video board malfunctioned in front of the Carolina Panthers team owner’s box.
The 1973 Wentworth High School graduate retired Oct. 30 after spending years in television work and with the Panthers — and earning the “Mr. Fix-It” nickname.
“I just feel incredibly blessed that I was able to have the career I had,” Dickens said recently during a telephone interview from his Lancaster, S.C. home. “As a boy I watched professional sports on TV. I never thought I could be an athlete and play a sport, but I loved being behind the scenes and just being a part of making live television happen.”
Son of the late Ernest and Thelma Tickle Dickens, Berkley spent his entire educational years from first through the 12th grades at Wentworth School. He earned a one-year diploma in basic electronics from Rockingham Community College. He then worked as the school’s audio visual technician for five years, and went back and received his liberal arts associate degree in 1980.
While working at RCC, Dickens met nursing student Deborah Smith; they were married in September of 1980.
Dickens had never been inside a television station when he got his first job in 1981 as an engineer at WGHP in High Point. He credits his boss with taking a chance on him.
“Ross Mason was such a powerful impact for me because he took the time to train me and teach me the industry,” Dickens said. “I think it paid off (for me), and I hope it paid off for him.”
Five years later, Dickens went to Philadelphia to take a job doing remote TV work for a mobile production company, including a lot of NASCAR races.
In the 1980s when Dicken was working full-time on a TV truck at a Martinsville NASCAR race, “a probably very inebriated fan thought it would be funny to turn off the power to the TV truck,” Dickens recalled. “Right in the middle of the race, the guy grabbed the breaker panel and turned off the main power to the truck. Everything in the truck went completely dark with no power and no cameras of any kind.
“Luckily, the producer took off running and threw the switch back on, and we were powered back up – in no more than two minutes.”
From Philadelphia, Dickens moved to Wilmington and took a job at NBC affiliate WECT, and his wife ran the intensive care unit at Cape Fear Hospital.
“As a registered nurse, she could work wherever my work took me,” Dickens said. “I was very fortunate that my wife was so supportive.”
He relocated to Charlotte in 1996 to work for CBS affiliate WBTV for five years, then took a job with the Speed Channel at Media Comm.
In 2007, Dickens began as a broadcast engineer for the Carolina Panthers. His job was to keep all the video board equipment in the Bank of America Stadium end zones working. He installed the equipment when the Panthers bought it new and made sure it worked during the games.
“On game days, I would get there about two hours before the crew (5-6 hours before the game), and make sure all the equipment was turned on and fully operational,” Dickens explained.
He also uncovered the larger cameras and made sure those were powered up and working properly. He also confirmed all the cameras were connected to the video trucks and ready to go.
“My years of working on video trucks made that easier,” Dickens said. “I don’t think we ever lost power to the whole control room, but we had major pieces of equipment to stop working in a game.”
A year after he went to work, brand new video boards were installed. During the second pre-season game, “all of a sudden, half the board on the east end zone went out.”
“Our owner Jerry Richardson’s box faced that board, and for about half the game, he could not see all the video board. He watched the game on the field and was enjoying watching the boards, but it messed up.”
Dickens said he assured Richardson it would soon be fixed.
It was a slogan that a former boss told Dickens that stuck with him when something broke: “You always have in your mind ‘If this stops working, what would I do to fix it? What would I use to take its place?’”
That advice guided Dickens through the years, he said, especially when he was working on TV trucks.
In his years with the Panthers, Dickens said “the most memorable and enjoyable thing was going to the Super Bowl in 2016.”
Richardson paid for all of his employees and one guest each to attend the Super Bowl in San Francisco, chartering a plane and providing hotel rooms, several dinners and banquets, and, of course, tickets, at over $1,000 each, to the game.
The Panthers played the Denver Broncos and “unfortunately, we lost the game,” Dickens said, but added “the experience of being able to go ... I always wanted to go to the Super Bowl.”
Now that he has retired, Dickens said he and his wife plan to travel to some of the places he has been but didn’t get to see because of his work.
“My work has taken me all over the East Coast, but I didn’t get to see a lot,” Dickens said. “I spent a lot of years freelancing on film mobile TV to Key West, Miami and those areas.”