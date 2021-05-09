Rockingham public health director: Don't be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccines

Despite the FDA’s seal of approval, only about a “half dozen” people in Rockingham turned out for 50 available J&J shots last week, Wright said.

Folks who had wanted the convenience of the J&J one shot “changed their mind after the 15 individuals out of 7 million vaccinated with the J&J had adverse reactions... ,” Wright said.

For other people, distractions like summer vacations take precedence over getting the vaccine that can cause some minor side effects as it activates protective cells in the immune system.

And with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders lifting some social distancing restrictions, “many think COVID is over, so why vaccinate?” Wright said.

Tenacious in his mission to increase the percentage of county residents who are protected from the novel coronavirus, Wright is taking his vaccine campaign to neighborhoods and businesses.

“We are thinking outside the box with (educational) door hangers we hope to target (infection) hot spots in the county,” Wright said. He also hopes restaurants and businesses will promote the importance of having the vaccine by including informational literature and info in their establishments and even on take-out bags and boxes, Wright said.