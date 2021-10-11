 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham residents can drop off expired prescriptions Friday at free event
0 Comments
top story

Rockingham residents can drop off expired prescriptions Friday at free event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prescription drug dropoff

File photo

 Mark Lennihan/AP

REIDSVILLE — Residents can drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs this week at a free event designed to help safely dispose of medication.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at Baptist Temple Church, 729 Wentworth St., and will be hosted by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Reidsville Police Department.

All medications should be removed from their prescription container and placed in a clear, sealable bag for disposal. No liquids, medical devices or needles will be accepted.

The event is planned alongside a community mobile market food pantry hosted by LOT 2540, a community-based organization and ministry that partners with businesses, churches, organizations and nonprofits to provide healthy food and resources for Rockingham County residents.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News