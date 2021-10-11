Rockingham residents can drop off expired prescriptions Friday at free event

REIDSVILLE — Residents can drop off unwanted or expired prescription drugs this week at a free event designed to help safely dispose of medication.

The event is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at Baptist Temple Church, 729 Wentworth St., and will be hosted by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Reidsville Police Department.

All medications should be removed from their prescription container and placed in a clear, sealable bag for disposal. No liquids, medical devices or needles will be accepted.

The event is planned alongside a community mobile market food pantry hosted by LOT 2540, a community-based organization and ministry that partners with businesses, churches, organizations and nonprofits to provide healthy food and resources for Rockingham County residents.