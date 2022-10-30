Rolling Ridge Riding receives grant to help serve local children

REIDSVILLE — Three-year-old Dallas Brown has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal but after spending this past spring and summer riding horses at Rolling Ridge Riding, he has made tremendous strides. He not only can yell, “Whoah,” at the horses, but he also is able to sometimes hold up his head.

“What’s more amazing is that he’s usually very tight in his hips, but after his first ride, he was so loose that you could straddle him on your hip or around your waist, something he normally could not do,” said Dallas’ mother, Mandy Brown of Reidsville.

After his third or fourth ride, he started trying to take steps, initiating it on his own.

Directed by Mark Davis of NC State Grange and his wife, Kathryn, a pediatric physical therapist, Rolling Ridge Riding is a nonprofit which provides free therapy-based horseback riding and educational instruction/tutoring to physically, mentally and emotionally challenged children in Rockingham County and surrounding areas. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina recently awarded a $10,000 Medicare Agent Community Impact Grant to Rolling Ridge, helping the Davises and their volunteers continue to impact children like Dallas.

“Grant funds were not restricted in their purpose, so they can be used for operating expenses, equipment or capital improvements,” said Mark Davis.

Rolling Ridge operates on a volunteer force of therapists, teachers, equestrians and people from all areas of the community.

“The costs of the operation are in the upkeep of the eight therapy horses and the materials needed for the program to provide for our riders’ needs,” he said. “The grant money will address foundational costs, including veterinary care, ferrier, feeding supplements, tack, therapy manipulatives, educational materials, and maintenance equipment used for the therapy-based riding program.”

Mark and Kathryn Davis founded Rolling Ridge in 2000. At the time Kathryn was treating a 3-year-old child who could not weight shift to allow her to take steps. The clinical physical therapist had helped the child to stand with a walker, but she had not been able to progress to walking. Kathryn referred her to a therapy riding facility in another county, the only place available at that time, but it was too far for the family. The Davises had just moved to their 100-acre working farm in Reidsville and were boarding a calm, gentle horse. The owner gave permission for them to use the horse for the child, and so they came, free of charge, to try. The child rode the horse for 30-minute sessions for three Saturdays and began to walk with her walker.

“At this point, we had no further plans to continue, but as people saw this little one walking, they inquired about where she had gone for therapy, and our phone began to ring off the hook with people asking if their child could ride our horse for therapy,” said Mark Davis. “We felt we couldn’t say no, and so, Rolling Ridge Riding began somewhat by accident with a boarded horse and a little girl who started walking.”

As the number or riders increased, so did the need for need for more horses, and a farm in Summerfield donated several therapy horses.

“We thought it seemed like one of those stories you read about where something must truly be a God thing, but we had no ideas that this would continue on as it has for more than 23 years now.”

Mandy Brown said Dallas loves Rolling Ridge and is so excited when it is time for him to go ride.

“Kathryn and her husband, the sacrifices they make to let these kids ride … they are just so unselfish,” Brown said. “They are a God-send.”

Rolling Ridge offers therapeutic riding on Monday evenings utilizing their eight therapy horses with a focus on physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and basic educational tutoring, all on horseback. Equestrian team rides are offered on Saturdays.

“The Saturday equestrian team ride is horse-focused with riders learning equestrian skills, horse care, ‘how to’ activities related to riding, grooming and horse safety,” Davis said. “They also learn to compete in adaptive classes in horse shows, including but not limited to patterned equitation, trail and showmanship/halter classes.”

Sixteen-year-old Caroline Ray has been riding since age 10 and is a member of the Rolling Ridge equestrian team. Ribbons and belt buckles won in competition adorn her bedroom and just about every room of her family’s Yanceyville home.

“I don’t know how much she (Caroline) could have progressed without them,” said Wendy Ray, Caroline’s mom, of Rolling Ridge. “She loves every minute of riding, competing and helping younger children ride and care for the horses.”

Caroline was named the Level 3 Adaptive Riding State Champion in July. The equestrian team competes in 4-H competitions in Raleigh and other places.

Caroline has sensory processing and auditory processing disorders and has severe anxiety. Rolling Ridge has helped her feel more relaxed and not as nervous, and she no longer has to wear ear plugs while taking dance classes, as the music does not bother her as much. In addition, her mother said Caroline’s core and the way she holds herself in dance have improved.

“Her confidence grew tremendously,” Ray said. “I could sing the praises of Rolling Ridge forever and ever.”

For a child to participate in Rolling Ridge’s riding programs, they must have some type of special need. That might be a physical, emotional or intellectual need, and it might be a child in transition, like one who has experienced the loss of a family member or is in foster care. The second requirement is that the parent or legal guardian must take a volunteer training class and commit to attending the ride with their rider.

“We don’t allow parents to just drop children off and pick them up,” Davis said. “Rolling Ridge Riding promotes family.”

The cost to participate is free, but participants are asked to help raise funds for the program’s annual fundraiser in August.

Rolling Ridge currently has 25 therapy riders and 17 equestrian team riders and all staff is volunteers.

“We welcome therapists to come, but they must do so on a volunteer basis,” Davis said. “Rolling Ridge Riding is a gift to our community, a place where parents find a support system, and children who are differently-abled develop friendships, self-esteem and skills to help them accomplish new things.”

In addition to serving as the primary horse trainer and hands-on director, Kathryn also operates a small therapy business, Carolina Kids Physical Therapy Services, which provides therapy in the Rockingham County school system. She is certified as an infant massage instructor and also in hippotherapy, and she also sees children privately for physical therapy, often with the use of therapy horses. Mark Davis assists in numerous facets of Rolling Ridge, including helping maintain the horse pastures and fencing, assisting Kathryn with the daily care of the horses, and serving as driver to haul the horses to horse shows for the equestrian team.

Looking to the future, the Davises say, “As long as God provides, Rolling Ridge will ride.” They are committed to making sure the organization does not go into debt and said that requires a commitment from them, riders, volunteers and the community.

“It is our hope to continue to make much needed therapies available in our rural county to children with special needs and to provide those services without charge so that not one child goes without therapy and educational tutoring when there is a need,” Mark Davis said. “It is our hope to bring families to a place where they can thrive as they overcome challenges together and find they are not alone, and it is our hope to continue to help our young riders and volunteers grow wings to fly as they leave us for college, helping them find meaningful careers to maybe make the world a better place as a result of having been here.”