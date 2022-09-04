Rotary Club of Reidsville celebrates 100 years

For more than 100 years, the Rotary Club of Reidsville has worked to serve local communities and international efforts. Organized in February 1922 by a group of 23 local businessmen, the club had its official charter approved on April 1, 1922.

“Yes, it was approved on April Fool’s Day,” said Frederick Thompson, club executive secretary, with a chuckle.

The first meetings were held at a large hall above Tucker’s Drug Store, with noontime meals eventually being held at various church venues. Several months later, the lunch meetings were moved to the new Belvedere Hotel.

“The town had about 500 inhabitants at this time, and we now have 13,928,” Thompson said. “There were few cars, and deliveries were made on muddy roads.”

The first officers were: Price Gwynn Jr., president; James P. Burke, vice president; Major T. Smith, secretary; Scott Fillam, treasurer; and Francis B. Kemp Sr., Sergeant of Arms.

“These members were instrumental in formulating the early achievements of this town, now a city,” Thompson said.

Rotary Club of Reidsville is part of an international organization whose goal is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace in the world.

While women were not allowed to join Rotary until 1987, Thompson said many wives attended the lunch meetings from the beginning. Thompson first joined the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club while serving as the recreation director for the Madison-Mayodan recreation Department.

“I was a guest of the department director, and when I saw what this organization did to improve the lives of the community, I quickly joined the club,” Thompson said. “I have always enjoyed making a difference in the community, so this just fit right into my goals of life.”

Thompson joined in 2013 and switched his membership to the Rotary Club of Reidsville after starting a new job,

Areas of focus for rotary include peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development, and the environment.

One of the largest and longest standing projects of the Rotary Club of Reidsville was/is to provide scholarships to local students.

This year, the club will provide more than $18,000 in scholarships to students from Reidsville and Rockingham County High Schools, with allotments of $1,500 each for 12 students. The scholarships are funded through a reverse raffle yearly event and the Reidsville Rotary Club Charitable Organization, a nonprofit entity of the club. The club also donates funds to local organizations such as food banks, medical programs, recreational programs, assistance and welfare programs, and homeless programs.

“This year, we were able to provide $13,500 in donations to various local and national organizations,” Thompson said.

In addition, the club has funded a seat on the Veteran Honor Flight flown out of Greensboro.

The Rotary Club of Reidsville also joined forces this year with the Reidsville Kiwanis Club, the Reidsville Area Foundation and the City of Reidsville to build the all-inclusive The Sky’s the Limit Park, located behind City Hall. Rotary Club of Reidsville is contributing more than $100,000 towards the project, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Rotary Club of Reidsville meets each Monday, except during times when there are club social or service events, from noon to 1 p.m. at Monterrey Mexican Grill in Reidsville. Anyone may attend as a guest of a member.

While membership in the club decreased a little during the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson is confident about the future and would love to see more young professionals join.

“My hope is to grow our membership and be able to more effectively meet the needs of the community and our membership,” he said. “Rotary is a great place to have fun, network, provide service opportunities and to help improve the lives of everyone in the community.”